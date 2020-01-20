advertisement

SCRANTON, Pa. – On a day off from school you could find a few dozen school children in Scranton who were very enthusiastic about a pop quiz.

It is part of an annual program about the life and message of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. set up by Friends of the Poor and medical students from the Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine.

“This is educational and social,” says Meghan Loftus of Friends of the Poor. “They’re going to play with their friends, but we’re really learning about Dr. King’s legacy and just the theory of justice for everyone and what that world would look like and what we can do to make our world look like this.”

The children were asked to write down their dreams for themselves, their community and the world.

“My dream for myself is that I want to become an actress and my dream for the world is to care for animals and clean oceans and so on,” said Kiomary Nieves.

Friends of the Poor has been organizing a children’s program on Martin Luther King Jr. for decades. Day. This is the first year that the organization collaborated with students from the Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine.

“It is one of my priorities, certainly, as a person of color, to give back to those who may have lost their rights, whether it is socio-economic or the color of their skin. To be able to remove myself from what I do every day to plant myself in the community to reach people, it certainly means a lot to me. It’s my drive to become a doctor, “said Kaiya Flemons, Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine.

The medical students participated in this and another service project in the city.

