A gathering of more than 50 people gathered at a cafe at the University of Victoria on Thursday evening to remember those who lost their lives in the tragic plane crash Wednesday in Iran.

The hugs, tears, and stories were shared in the small but packed room for about an hour before throwing into smaller memory conversations.

The death toll includes at least 63 Canadians, 11 British Columbians and one resident of Greater Victoria. Roja Omidbakhsh was a first year student in the bachelor of commerce program, it was her first year in Canada.

University of Victoria first-year student Roja Omidbakhsh has been identified as one of the 176 victims of the Tehran air crash. (LinkedIn)

The aircraft, now believed to have been hit by an Iranian rocket, was carrying 176 people. People who stood up to show their connection to the tragedy talked about fighting the list of names, looking for specific people but finding others they knew.

Media members were asked to refrain from taking pictures or request in-memorial interviews to allow students, friends and community members time to grieve.

Tirdad Shirvani, an Iranian refugee, came to the memorial because he did not know what to do despite knowing no one in flight.

“What else can I do? (I feel) despair, sadness, helplessness,” he said outside the memorial. “There’s not much I can do, but I come here and mourn.”

Shirvan thinks the blame is on Iran, whether it be a rocket that shot down the plane or just the wrong mechanics. He says the Ukrainian airline is known to students because it is one of the cheapest options available.

According to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, the strike that brought down the plane may have been unintentional.

The plane crashed minutes after leaving Tehran airport as it was heading to Kyiv, with 138 passengers scheduled to move from Kyiv to Toronto.

The clash came after a week of high tensions in the Middle East, just hours after Iran launched rocket attacks on bases in Iraq, where US and allied troops are stationed. Iran said the attacks were retaliation for the May-American killing of Americans. Qassem Suleimani near Baghdad.

Rescue workers carry the body of a victim of a Ukrainian plane crash in Shahedshahr, southwest of the capital Tehran, Iran, on Wednesday, January 8, 2020. A Ukrainian plane carrying 176 people crashed Wednesday shortly after take-off from the main airport of Tehran. Tehran, killing everyone on board. (AP Photo / Ebrahim Noroozi)

MP Laurel Collins, who was also present, said she chose to be there to show support for the UVic and Iranian community, along with the family and loved ones of all those lost in the plane crash.

“Now is the time to grieve and be here for people who are grieving,” she said. “In the coming days, I think families deserve answers. We want a truly thorough and transparent investigation. “

According to Collins, she, along with other members of parliament, will focus on getting answers for families, along with de-escalating the situation in the Middle East.

“We don’t want to be led in a U.S. war,” she says.

According to an initial Iranian investigative report released on Thursday, Flight PS752, a Boeing 737 operated by Ukrainian International Airlines, was ablaze and was trying to return to Tehran airport when it crashed after reaching nearly 8,000 meters altitude. The report says the flight crew never made a radio call for help.

– With files from The Canadian and Associated Press

kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca

