HANNOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. – “Don’t leave a mess, think better” is one of the ideas that Amelia Joubert and other students from Hanover Area High School have for a slogan with anti-litter signs.

“It is clearly an anti-litter campaign and if you think of it for so many different reasons, it is a better idea not to make litter. It is better to wait and find a better and correct way to get rid of what you have, “Amelia Joubert said.

These students are working on designs for the Pick Up NEPA Anti-Littering Awareness Contest for schools sponsored by Visit Luzerne County.

They say it was not hard to get inspiration to participate in the competition.

“There is so much waste, so I just want to help and get it better, like where we live.” Because this is our place to live in and I just want to make it more comfortable and cleaner, “said Juliana Garcia.

But trying to convey their passion on a sign that can be read quickly by passers-by was a challenge

“They will probably see them at school or along roads along all streets. So they’re probably just going to drive by looking around and they’re going to see them and probably think that I may not be able to throw that out of the window or something, “Alicia Orzechowski said.

Hanover Area is not the only school that has submitted entries to the competition. People from the Luzerne County Visitors Bureau say that 16 schools from all over the province are involved in Newswatch.

“Wilkes-Barre School District is, Wyoming Seminary, are some of the independent schools so we expect many different submissions by the time the deadline appears,” said Theodore Wampole, visiting Lucerne County.

“I think it’s a great idea, because usually when adults are in the habit, it’s hard for them to stop, but if we teach the kids young at school, they probably won’t mess as they get older and then generations I like that the course will ultimately be a lot lower, “said Joubert.

The deadline for the competition is January 31.

