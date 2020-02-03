advertisement

TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. – Small houses have cropped up all over the country in an effort to live simply and leave a smaller ecological footprint.

The trend has reached a high school in Wyoming County where students build a tiny house for a non-profit veteran organization.

A small house with a big mission – that is what Tunkhannock Area High School students have been working on since the beginning of the school year.

Greg Ellsworth is the director of career and technology education at Tunkhannock Area. he always wanted to build a small house, so he brought the idea to the school as a collaborative project for the school’s vocational training.

“They said,” that would be great, we can really do that. ” And I said, “Absolutely.” We just have to find a place somewhere when we’re done or someone who can use it, “said Ellsworth.

Enter Patriots Cove, a haven for wounded veterans and first responders. Co-founder Jeff Swire is a former student at Tunkhannock Area and served in the army for 20 years. He says that opening Patriots Cove has saved his life and he hopes it will do the same for others.

“I knew there was a place here where they could come back. They could return from these places and find a little comfort and a little peace, and give them a chance to realize that they are not broken people,” Swire said.

The people who serve as a mentor at Patriots Cove are all volunteers and they come from all over the country.

The small house will serve as a bunk bed for the mentors so that they can stay on the property.

“Sometimes we get up late to talk and then we don’t have to drive to a hotel,” Swire said.

Ellsworth and his students say the hardest part was not to build the small house, but to ensure that everything could fit in it.

“It’s hard to get it all there, and we want to make the best of what they can,” said Ellsworth.

It was a crash course for students, not only in architecture and engineering, but also in serving their community.

“It really feels great knowing that something that I have designed for a great purpose is put together. I never thought I could do this,” said senior Michael Prebola.

The students hope to have completed the small house by the end of the school year.

