February 11, 2020 10:37 PM EST

(ABC News) – Ohio authorities released an amazing video inside a school bus after it crashed into another vehicle and then overturned and the students were thrown around.

The crash occurred near Thornville, Perry County on December 19, 2019, when a school bus from the Northern Local school district was on its way to the Mid East Vocational School in Zanesville, Ohio.

The bus was hit after a Ford Mustang reportedly turned a red light, the authorities said. Both vehicles crashed into a guardrail and, according to ABC partner WSYX-TV, the bus tipped over.

After the bus stopped, the students could be seen in the 57-second video that was moving.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol released the video on Monday.

According to WSYX-TV, eight students and the school bus driver were brought to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. According to WSYX-TV, 25 students were on the bus at the time of the accident.

“I will see this bus in my dreams in the coming years. It’s the worst thing I’ve ever seen as a superintendent and a parent. … This is not an image that I can remove, ”said Thomas Perkins, superintendent of the North School District, at the time of the accident to WSYX-TV.

According to a police report, the driver of the car was seriously injured in the accident. According to WSYX-TV, they also drove with a suspended driver’s license.

The Department of Public Security announced to ABC News on Tuesday that the investigation into the crash would be forwarded to the Perry County Prosecutor’s Office to review the indictment. WSYX-TV reported that the prosecution was investigating the case and was seeking additional information.

