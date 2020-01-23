advertisement

FRACKVILLE, Pa. – Students from a vocational school in Schuylkill County have been working for years on a project that benefits their school.

In recent months, students from the Schuylkill Technology Center North campus in Frackville have done work, the skills they learn to use in the classroom and apply in the real world.

“Live work is always better for my students. They are really proud of what they do. This project connects many of the tasks we try to do from level one to level three student in my store,” said carpentry instructor Allen Wolff.

The maintenance department of the vocational school had insufficient storage space and it became full. Carpenters are busy building an addition, so that maintenance staff has enough space to store their equipment.

“Say, we build roofs here. You can actually build a roof anywhere if you have that knowledge. If you go to a workplace, they don’t really have to train you. You can just start working immediately and many employers like that,” said carpenter student Logan Heitz.

“This is great for maintenance. They will have room to store many of their tables, chairs, and some of their equipment. They have been tight for a long time,” Wolff said.

Some carpenters working on the project say they are excited to return here in a few years and say they have been able to help the school that has helped change their lives.

“It means a lot. We can come here in a few years if we are not in school and see what we have built is still being used by the school,” carpenter student David Bowes said.

If the weather permits, STC says the project will be ready in the coming weeks.

