University students in St Andrews have pledged to fight the nearly 800% rise in multi-occupancy house (HMO) fees.

They say the new council policy will make life more difficult for young people in the city.

Student Association President Jamie Rodney criticized local authorities for increasing university HMO fees from £ 54,000 every three years to £ 512,000 as “bizarre and irresponsible” .

It turned out that most of the increase is for student residences, David Russell Apartments, where the board will now charge separate HMO fees for each of the 224 purpose-built apartments, rather than billing by block like before.

The University of St Andrews has confirmed that it is seeking legal advice on the move.

The move was officially condemned by the Council of Student Representatives of the Students’ Association, which supported a motion asking the Council to reconsider the new pricing regime.

An open letter to local authorities accused the heads of council of trying to make “significant profit” at the expense of the students.

Rodney said, “The potential impacts of this are huge.

“This means higher costs for students, forcing them to leave university halls and rent accommodation.

“This in turn means that competition for rented accommodation will increase, making St Andrews less affordable and less habitable for local residents and students.

“It will damage community cohesion and make it even more difficult for young people to live here.

“At a time when students and local residents are calling for cheaper housing, it imposes additional costs and barriers on everyone, whether they live in hallways or rented accommodation.”

Rodney suggested that if taxed on David Russell apartments, this could happen in student accommodation elsewhere or in independent flat style accommodation.

In April, the Fife Council rejected proposals to increase the number of HMO licenses in the city, with approximately 86% of the 1,200 HMOs in Fife located in St Andrews.

Srdja Popovic, rector of the University of St Andrews, called the increase in tuition fees “ridiculous, an absolutely terrible idea”.

A spokesperson for the University of St Andrews said, “For several months, we have been quietly asking the Fife Council to explain and justify this sudden decision to impose a massive increase in fees. We have also repeatedly sought a reasonable resolution.

“To date, they have been unable or unwilling to do so. Under these circumstances, the anger of our students is perfectly understandable.

“For our students, it appears that the board is indeed seeking to fill its own pockets, damage a key local employer and hinder our ability to provide affordable housing for our students. It is inexplicable.

“The board has now offered to speak to us, but these discussions have not yet taken place. In the meantime, we have no choice but to seek legal advice. “

A spokesperson for the St Andrews Community Council also called for a rethink, suggesting that the new policy was “counterproductive, unfair and unnecessary.”

Council defends new policy

The Fife Council defended the decision, saying that the pricing regime needed to be changed due to the increasing number of HMOs and changing rules.

Vania Kennedy, manager of housing, said, “The Fife Council had to revise fees due to an increasing number of HMOs and changes in legislation over time.

“Our previous HMO loads were prior to 2006 and needed to be updated.

“This meant that HMO’s fee revenues did not cover HMO’s licensing regime, with municipal taxpayers covering service charges.

“The new pricing structure and tariffs cover the full cost of the HMO license service, including administration, inspection and verification visits, democracy and compliance costs.

“The board has moved from a flat rate structure to one that takes into account the number of occupants in an HMO and the resources spent on each request through a sliding scale of rates.

“The Fife Council fees are consistent with those charged by other boards with a high number of HMOs.”

“The board now charges HMO fees for each apartment in David Russell Halls – this is due to the size of the property, the number of HMO occupants and the work required to process the HMO license.

“Although each apartment may have a similar footprint, the condition of the property and health and safety issues may differ from one apartment to another.

“The council is working with the University of St Andrews to develop a robust maintenance approach, with the goal of expanding the sampling regime at a later time.

“The impact of increasing HMO fees is greatest for HMO owners with the least occupants and large-scale HMO providers benefit from economies of scale.”

“The costs of HMO licenses represent a small percentage of the revenue that HMO owners will receive through rents and it should not be necessary to pass on the increase in HMO fees to occupants through rent increases.” This is entirely at the discretion of the individual owners of HMO. “

New rector of St Andrews Srdja Popovic.

Local Conservative Councilor Dominic Nolan is concerned that the increase will drive up student rents when affordability is already a major problem.

“The result will be to push students into other forms of accommodation and put even more pressure on the city’s already limited housing stock.”

“The university and the Fife Council must come to an agreement on this issue, particularly regarding the ridiculous billing of fees for each apartment in the David Russell apartments.”

