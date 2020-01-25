advertisement

LA JOLLA – Friday was Ryan Palmer’s day at Torrey Pines. Saturday? He was persistent about what the story of his golf life could be.

Palmer scored a 62 on Friday’s second lap on the north course to take the lead at the Farmers Insurance Open with two strokes, perhaps because he was completely clueless about what the others at the top of the rankings were doing. It could have been even better if he hadn’t been 18.

But the third round, in which everyone plays the tougher south course, was a test of endurance and will and nerve. Thanks to a 65, Jon Rahm missed him. Tiger Woods got into a fight with a 69. And everyone found that their routines were interrupted by the assault of the Killer Nebula, a bank of deep clouds that was stubborn and stubborn and two hours late at all start times.

Still, Palmer was calm, though unspectacular: two birdies and two bogeys on the first nine and a birdie on 17, which allowed him to get a shot of cream. Again, it might have been even better if he hadn’t hit his right-hand rough at 18, missed a 23-foot birdie putt, and chose a par for the hole and a 1-under for the day.

But he will take it.

“It is difficult to follow eleven birdies and then do them again, especially with the Poa Annua greens and related traffic,” he said. “You are getting a little bumpier.

“All in all, it was a solid day, an arduous day. It could very easily have gone the other way and I was able to save 1-under and I’m right there. ”

Grinding can be a matter of course for him. The 43-year-old Palmer has been on tour since 2004. His last win at a regular stroke event was at the Sony Open in Hawaii 10 years ago. Since then, he has dealt with a shoulder injury, his wife’s fight against breast cancer in 2016-17, and his father’s death in a car accident in 2015.

Irony of irony: together with Rahm, he won the Zurich Classic from New Orleans last year, his first tour win in a time of 3,388 days.

He is 38th in the current FedEx Cup ranking and 72nd in the world rankings (his peak was the 42nd in 2014). Still, he was only one shot from the lead to the 72nd hole in Honolulu two weeks ago, and this result, combined with this, suggests things are going better.

“The game was right there,” he said. “I played well in Korea and Japan in the fall.

“The more you are in this position, the easier it will be. I think it’s about getting into this situation more and more. This is the arena you want to be in. You want to be there with the best players, with all the crowd around you, cheering you on, whatever they do. ”

Yes, interjections. Palmer was playing with someone in the gallery who wanted to help him read his putting line.

“I was overjoyed when he shouted,” Hit it right, “said Palmer.” I turned and moved with the putter in my hand.

And the putt?

“Maybe he should have hit it,” Palmer said with a laugh.

You can laugh about these things when you play well and when you are in a place that suits you.

Palmer finished second at Torrey Pines in 2018, playing on the same day on the last day, and finishing second (and a payday of $ 607,200). Last year, he shot a 75 on Saturday, but recovered from a 68 on Sunday, drawing for a 13th place finish and winning $ 121,714.29.

It doesn’t sound intuitive, but when they hardened Torrey Pines, they made it the ideal environment for a grinder. In other words, they put it in Palmers Sweet Spot.

“In the first six or seven years of my career, I loved the golf courses where you shot 20 below average,” he said. “I think the older I got and the more veteran I got, the better I learned to control my game.

“I think my ball strike has improved over the past five or six years, the way I drive it and my irons. I enjoy the tough tests, the patience, and the grinding. I like golf courses that have single-digit (par) wins I feel like I have a chance every week if it’s a dragging golf course. ”

A timely start would also help. The first groups were scheduled to tee off at 7:35 a.m. on Saturday morning, but there were four different delays: at 7:45 a.m., then at 8:05 a.m., then at 8:35 a.m. and then at 9:35 a.m. before the game actually started.

“I trained twice for 20 or 30 minutes and sat in the locker room with the boys,” said Palmer, who was originally supposed to tee off at 9:45 a.m. and did so at 11:45 a.m. “It just drags on, but you’re doing the best you can to relax and not think about it.

“But my third laps haven’t been very good in the past couple of years and I think I’m going around the corner.” It’s nice to shoot under par in this position today when the boys shoot 3, 4, 5 under par. I could have reasonably considered 2 or 3. I’m really proud of how I stayed there, stayed patient and stayed calm.

“Hopefully there will be some birdies tomorrow and we have a chance.”

Palmer, Rahm and Rory McIlroy (who is part of a four-way tie at 9-under) are expected to tee off at 10:25 on Sunday morning. As long as the killer fog stays away, everything is fine.

