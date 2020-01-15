advertisement

Stuart Hogg will captain Scotland at the 2019 Six Nations Guinness Championship as Gregor Townsend announced a team that represented at least a partial change of guard after the disappointment at the World Cup in Japan.

Hogg, now the senior player in terms of caps and experience, was a natural choice as captain even if the Scots have not been regularly skippered by an outside back since Chris Paterson in the early 2000s.

The British Lion ruled his country during a touring match against the United States in Houston – which Scotland lost – but has been part of the team’s management group for some time.

advertisement

Three senior players – Greig Laidlaw, John Barclay and Tommy Seymour – have been lost to the “official” international retirement but there is no place in the 39-man team for a number of experienced players who have played Japan, including Ryan Wilson, Gordon Reid, Peter Horne and Duncan Taylor.

Townsend has released its handful of usual surprises with places for six uncapped players. Gloucester’s lock Alex Craig was widely expected, but the Glasgow replacement next to Tom Gordon, and the Edinburghs due to Nick Haining and Luke Crosbie are there, while there is no room for Blade Thomson or Matt Fagerson.

Worcester’s Cornell du Preez, who was last crowned in 2018 and has recovered from a life-threatening throat injury since, wins a recall.

Behind the scenes, Huw Jones and Matt Scott both win team recalls, but the big surprise is Glasgow wing Ratu Tagive, who has only played a handful of games for the Warriors and is became a qualified resident only this year.

There is no place for Mark Bennett, a resurgent from Edinburgh, or Nick Grigg from Glasgow.

Forwards: Simon Berghan (Edinburgh), Jamie Bhatti (Edinburgh), Magnus Bradbury (Edinburgh), Fraser Brown (Glasgow Warriors), Alex Craig (Gloucester), Luke Crosbie (Edinburgh), Scott Cummings (Glasgow Warriors), Allan Dell, Cornell du Preez (Worcester Warriors), Zander Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors), Grant Gilchrist (Edinburgh), Tom Gordon (Glasgow Warriors), Jonny Gray (Glasgow Warriors), Nick Haining (Edinburgh), Stuart McInally, Willem Nel (Edinburgh), Jamie Ritchie (Edinburgh), Rory Sutherland (Edinburgh), Ben Toolis (Edinburgh), George Turner (Glasgow Warriors), Hamish Watson (Edinburgh).

Back: Darcy Graham (Edinburgh), Chris Harris (Gloucester), Adam Hastings (Glasgow Warriors), Stuart Hogg (Exeter Chiefs, captain), George Horne (Glasgow Warriors), Rory Hutchinson (Northampton Saints), Sam Johnson (Glasgow Warriors) , Huw Jones (Glasgow Warriors), Blair Kinghorn (Edinburgh), Sean Maitland (Saracens), Byron McGuigan (Sale Sharks), Ali Price (Glasgow Warriors), Henry Pyrgos (Edinburgh), Finn Russell (Racing 92), Matt Scott ( Edinburgh), Kyle Steyn (Glasgow Warriors), Ratu Tagive (Glasgow Warriors).

advertisement