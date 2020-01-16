advertisement

It has only been six years since Gregor Townsend feared that he and Stuart Hogg “are not working together as a player and coach”, but now the electric side back, the most prominent Scottish player in modern times, is also the captain. of the national team.

The 26-year-old, capped 72 times, takes over from the upcoming Guinness Six Nations of Stuart McInally, who was captain of the team at the Rugby World Cup in Japan. It appears that Hogg, a double British Lion and the face of the national team, wanted the job and having decided to leave McInally, National Head Coach Townsend had no reason to refuse him.

However, it wasn’t so long ago that the two fought so well that Hogg was trying to force an exit from Glasgow when Townsend was head coach there. That has changed, Townsend thought yesterday because of the player.

advertisement

“At one point, I was really concerned that we could no longer work together as a coach and player,” said Townsend. “Much of this (change) was due to Stuart in how he reacted the following season.

“He arrived and was ultra-professional and determined to be the best player possible. I think he was Six Nations Player of the Year that year and again the following season.

“It’s his. And of course, I’m very grateful to coach someone like Stuart – and to see him grow as a person. He’s a family man now, he’s taken on the challenge of going into a new club. It’s a good time for him. “

Hogg has long been “a stimulus” for the team as a whole, added Townsend.

“If you watch one of our sessions, you will know that he is the strongest player on the field and for a side, that’s a good thing,” added the coach. “You also see when we win a penalty, whether it’s a penalty or around the contact area, he is the first.

“It is an energizer. And it’s a real attribute to have as a captain. He learned a lot from his own experiences and from others.

“Maybe a few years ago it would have been too early, but now he wants to do it. And he has experience and knowledge of what to say, when to let others speak.

“We will see what is happening in the Six Nations. There will be challenges for the team and the captain – and there will be more responsibilities. But he embraces that. “

Hogg, speaking on the Scottish Rugby website, said he was “very honored to lead this team.”

“We have a fantastic group of young players coming in and there is also a lot of experience in there,” he said. “I am really looking forward to doing it and taking on the challenges that lie ahead.”

He expected to rely heavily on playmakers like Finn Russell and experienced players like Stuart McInally and Fraser Brown, as well as emerging leaders like Jamie Ritchie, he added.

“It will not be just mine, it will be all of us,” he said. “We are a collective unit; our motto “As One” is not just the team, it’s all about Scottish rugby.

“We want the fans to watch us and be happy with what they see and see a little bit in the way we play.

“It comes down to regular meetings, high standards and the pleasure of opportunity. This is when we are at our best, when we smile on our faces and express ourselves. “

advertisement