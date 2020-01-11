advertisement

BC Ferries was forced to do so canceled several Saturday trips due to adverse weather conditions and strong winds that could reach 90 km / h.

The crossings from Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay, Tsawwassen to Duke Point and from Horseshoe Bay to Departure Bay have been deleted.

Environment Canada forecast a second gust of wind on Saturday morning in Vancouver after a storm on Friday devastated the lower mainland.

There is a wind warning that strong gusts from the northwest may enter the region today, causing damage and causing blackouts.

Areas of the metropolitan areas of Vancouver, Richmond, Delta and Tsawwassen can expect wind speeds of 90 km / h and wind speeds of 50 km / h up to 70 km / h inland, starting late Saturday morning. However, the wind should drop in the late afternoon.

“Loose objects can be thrown by the wind and cause injury or damage,” Environment Canada explains.

“Be prepared to adapt your driving behavior to changing road conditions due to strong winds.”

BC Ferries informs that all customers who make reservations for canceled crossings will be informed by email that their booking will be canceled and, if possible, will be considered for a later crossing.

“The safety of our passengers and crew is of the utmost importance to us,” said a BC Ferries warning.

“We make no decision to recklessly cancel the crossings because we know that customers rely on us to achieve their goals.

“We will resume service as soon as this is certain.”

BC Ferries informs that canceled reservations will be fully refunded. Once the trip is resumed, customers are loaded on standby in the order of their arrival after making reservations for the scheduled trip.

The latest traffic information or terminal conditions can be found at @BCFerries or under Current Conditions.

