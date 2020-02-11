advertisement

“What are the criteria for a” red wind warning “for the far west coast of Ireland?”

A national school in Mayo had to close on Tuesday after strong wind blown off the roof of a part of the building.

The incident occurred at around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday at Dooagh National School in Achill, a school with three teachers and 39 students and the westernmost school on the island. No one was injured.

A number of photos were posted on Tuesday at Dooagh National School’s Facebook page, along with the message: “Some photos of the damage caused by the storm this morning … we’re wondering what the criteria for a red one Are winds warning for the far west coast of Ireland? Fortunately, nobody was injured, but we miss our flat roof !! “

Mayo is one of seven counties to receive a yellow wind warning on Monday night, which applies until 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday evening. The warning predicts strong westerly winds with average speeds of 50 to 65 km / h and gusts of up to 110 km / h, highest in coastal areas.

For Mayo as well as Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Sligo, Clare and Kerry there was an orange weather warning until 8 p.m. on Monday evening, while Storm Ciara was still present.

A status yellow snow / ice warning for the Republic of Ireland remains in effect until shortly before midnight.

Main picture via Facebook / Dooagh N.S.

