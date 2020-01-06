advertisement

Storm winds could hinder the search for a missing fisherman off the southeast coast on Monday morning, the Irish Coast Guard said.

The search for Willie Whelan, 41, one of the two men on board a fishing boat that went down shortly after midnight on Saturday, several miles before Hook Head, Co Wexford, was resumed on Monday in the first light.

The alarm was triggered after an emergency radio beacon was activated from the boat and a search operation was started by the coast guard.

Irish Coast Guard helicopter rescue 117 helped while RNLI lifeboats were launched from Kilmore Quay in Co Wexford and Dunmore East in Co Waterford.

Rescue 117 located an unresponsive man, Kilmore Quay’s Joe Sinnott, 65, about four nautical miles from Duncannon and took him to Waterford airport. From there he was taken to the University Hospital Waterford by ambulance, where he died some time later.

Irish Coast Guard spokesman Niall Ferns told RTÉ Radio that the expected storm winds could hamper the search for the remaining fisherman on Monday morning.

Mr. Ferns said strong winds could mean a smaller search, but winds would decrease from storm eight to storm seven in the afternoon.

The search for Mr. Whelan will continue with LE Ciara as the local coordinator, and two RNLI and Rescue 117 units will participate, Ferns said.

Searches along the coast would also be done on foot by the Irish Coast Guard and the local community, he said.

