advertisement

LOS ANGELES – A windstorm accompanied by freezing temperatures attacked southern California on Monday, creating unusually strong winds in LA County, including gusts of approximately 130 km / h in the San Gabriel Mountains.

“This is a particularly strong event,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Dave Bruno, claiming that the region is experiencing particularly strong winds because it blows both above and above the surface.

advertisement

The high winds are starting to decrease in the morning, he said. Meanwhile, a strong wind is blowing across a large area of ​​LA County – an “inside slider” that results from a combination of Nevada lows and high pressure over central California.

The Antelope Valley was attacked by a double blow on Monday morning – strong wind and freezing temperatures. In the Antelope Valley, a warning of strong winds applies until Monday noon, and a frost watch applies from Monday evening to Tuesday morning and Tuesday evening to Wednesday morning.

Courtesy of the National Weather Service

The NWS issued a strong wind warning in the Antelope Valley reflecting NWS wind speeds of 30 to 45 mph and gusts of 65 mph.

“Harmful winds blow down large objects such as trees and power lines. Blackouts are likely. Areas where dust and sand blow can locally reduce visibility below a quarter mile or less. High-profile vehicles, including large oil rigs, could be overrun by the strong winds. These will likely be the coldest nights we’ve seen so far this season. Harsh frost conditions could kill crops and other sensitive plants and burst unprotected pipes, ”warned the NWS when discussing conditions in the Antelope Valley and other sections of LA County.

The strongest winds will blow over western parts of the Antelope Valley according to the NWS on Sunday evening and Monday morning. “Major roads that could be affected by high winds and wind damage include highways 14 (Antelope Valley Freeway) and 138 (Pearblossom Highway).”

The NWS announced Monday at 5 a.m. that the gusts had been violent in the past 11 hours, including 80 mph in Warm Springs in the San Gabriels. 95 km / h in Palmdale in the Antelope Valley; 57 miles an hour in Santa Clarita; 80 km / h at the saddle peak in Santa Monica; 85 km / h in Van Nuys in the San Fernando Valley; 79 km / h along the coast at Franklin Canyon; 39 miles an hour in Catalina; and 38 miles an hour at Eaton Canyon in the San Gabriel Valley.

Forecasters asked residents not to be in forested areas and near trees and branches.

“If possible, stay in the lower levels of your house during the storm and avoid windows. Be careful when you have to drive. “

To protect themselves from the cold, residents were asked to “take action now to protect delicate plants from the cold. Allow extra time to defrost the vehicle’s windshields. “

In the mountains of San Gabriel and Santa Monica as well as in the valleys of San Fernando and Santa Clarita there is also a warning of strong winds on Monday morning.

In the valleys of San Fernando and Santa Clarita, north winds were 40 to 40 mph, in the gusts of Santa Monica winds were 40 to 40 mph. Even stricter conditions have been reported in the San Gabriels – northwest winds 30 to 50 mph with gusts up to 70 mph and occasional gusts 80 to 90 mph in the hills around the Interstate 5 corridor. Monday night the wind will change direction and Santa Anas will begin to buff the region, Bruno said.

Not surprisingly, overnight blackouts were reported in the Los Angeles area. The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power reported 15 outages in Hollywood, the Hollywood Hills, Mid-Wilshire, the Pacific Palisades, the Valley Village and the Mission Hills. Repair teams were dispatched with instructions to restore power.

In addition, the California Highway Patrol issued a SigAlert on Monday shortly before 2 a.m. for lanes 4 and 5 of the westward 118 freeway on the Porter Ranch after branches fell in lanes and a car became immobile after the impact.

In the mountains, only light snow was reported on Corridor I-5 on Sunday evening, none on Monday morning.

A high surf hint was in effect along the coast in LA County until 5:00 a.m. on Monday, and a slightly less serious statement on beach dangers will come into effect in Orange County early Tuesday morning. In LA County rough waves of 5 to 8 feet and dangerous currents are expected, while in Orange County a surf of 3 to 5 feet and occasional sets of up to 6 feet are expected.

Courtesy of the National Weather Service

The Los Angeles County health officer responded to the conditions by issuing cold weather warnings for the Antelope and Santa Clarita valleys, mountain areas, Woodland Hills and Pomona. Tenders for the Antelope Valley and mountain areas were published Monday through Wednesday. Tuesday through Wednesday for Woodland Hills and the Santa Clarita Valley; and for Wednesday in Pomona.

“Children, the elderly and people with disabilities or special medical needs are particularly at risk in cold weather. Special precautions should be taken to ensure that they do not get too cold outside, ”said Dr. Muntu Davis. “There are places where people can keep warm, such as B. Emergency shelters or other public facilities. We also want to remind people not to use stoves, grills, or stoves to heat their homes as there is a risk of carbon monoxide poisoning. “

The NWS forecast a sunny sky in LA County during the day and, unlike Friday, when temperatures in some LA County communities reached the low 80s, a maximum of 40 degrees at Mount Wilson. 49 in Palmdale; 50 in Lancaster; 55 in Santa Clarita; 58 in Avalon; 60 in Burbank; 61 in Pasadena, San Gabriel and Woodland Hills; 62 in Long Beach; 63 at LAX; and 64 in downtown LA Highs will be around the same Tuesday, but will slowly warm up on Wednesday.

The NWF forecast a sunny sky in Orange County and heights of 36 on Santiago Peak on Monday. 50 on the Ortega Highway at 2,600 feet; 55 in Fremont Canyon; 56 in the Trabuco Gorge; 59 in Yorba Linda; 60 in Laguna Beach and Mission Viejo; 61 in Newport Beach, Anaheim and San Clemente; and 62 in Irvine and Fullerton. As in LA County, temperatures will rise slightly on the same Tuesday and Wednesday.

advertisement