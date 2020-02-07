advertisement

Met Éireann has improved his weather warnings from yellow to orange, with wind speeds of up to 120 km / h expected in Galway, Donegal and Mayo.

The second highest alert level will be set for the three western sea counties on election day between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. in Donegal and Mayo and between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. in Galway.

A weather warning with status orange warns of “rare and dangerous weather conditions that can endanger life and property” and people should not venture out under such conditions.

The rest of the country has a yellow weather warning for wind and rain on Saturday and Sunday.

Storm Ciara will cross the country on Sunday, but the worst effects will be felt in Northern Ireland and the UK. The British Met Office warns that it could be the most violent storm that has hit Britain since 2013. The Met Office expects “widespread storms” that could represent a “danger to life”.

Storm Ciara will be followed by strong stormy winds and freezing temperatures, which could give Northern Ireland and blizzards 10 cm of snow.

Voters were advised to vote early Saturday in heavy rain and strong winds to hit the country from noon.

There is a yellow wind warning with gusts of 90-110 km / h for the other 23 counties and a yellow rain warning with 80 mm of rain, which is expected across the country on Saturday or Sunday.

On both days there is a possibility of coastal and flood disasters in the south and west.

Storm Ciara will hit Ireland and the UK on Sunday morning, but there will be bad weather on Saturday and it could snow on Monday.

Aoife Murray, forecaster from Éireann, said that heavy rain will hit Connaught and West Ulster from midday and will spread on the country’s east coast by evening.

“It will be wet and windy for the rest of the day,” she said. “There will be a short break on Saturday evening, but the wind is only going down slightly. Everywhere it is susceptible to heavy rains and with it gust damage on Sunday. ”

Storm Ciara will arrive on Sunday morning, potentially causing nasty gusts and storms along the coasts.

The showers follow in the afternoon. Temperatures will be between 10 and 12 degrees, but temperatures will drop dramatically on Sunday evening.

Monday and Tuesday you could see snow in many places, especially on the west coast. The highest snow chances occur between Monday evening and Tuesday morning, and temperatures may be cold enough to be snowy on Tuesday morning.

Brokers Ireland has asked drivers to be extra careful to protect themselves and other road users in bad weather.

General Insurance Director Cathie Shannon advised drivers to familiarize themselves with the details of their car insurance policies and emergency numbers in the event of a breakdown.

It is particularly important to keep the tire pressure at the right level, as recommended by the manufacturers.

“Worn tires can be extremely dangerous in bad weather conditions. Cold weather can reduce pressure. The tire depth should be about 3 mm, ”she said.

The Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) advised people to stay away from coastal areas for the duration of Storm Ciara.

