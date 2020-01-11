advertisement

A 5.9 magnitude earthquake has shaken Puerto Rico and caused further damage along the island’s south coast, where the homes and schools have recently been destroyed by quakes.

According to the US Geological Survey, the quake occurred on Saturday at 8.54 a.m. local time, 13 kilometers southeast of Guanica at a shallow depth of 5 kilometers.

Several aftershocks followed, including a 5.2 magnitude tremor less than two minutes later.

According to the Electric Power Authority in Puerto Rico, outages have been reported in much of southern Puerto Rico, and the crews assessed potential damage to power plants.

There were no immediate reports of injuries, but Deputy Mayor Elizabeth Ocasio in the southern coastal city of Ponce said officials closed the city center and two other nearby areas due to weakened infrastructure.

“A building collapsed completely,” she said. “There are many historical infrastructures in Ponce.”

Other landslides and damaged houses were reported, as well as severe cracks on a bridge in the southwestern coastal town of Guanica.

The quake, which had originally been calculated at 6.0 magnitude, was the strongest quake in a 6.4 magnitude quake – the strongest that hit the island in a century – on Tuesday before dawn.

This earthquake disrupted Puerto Rico’s electricity supply and left many people without water.

More than 4,000 people are in emergency shelters, many are afraid to return to their homes, while others cannot because of significant damage.

The ground in southwest Puerto Rico has trembled since December 28 with more than 1,100 earthquakes, more than 100 of which were felt and more than 66 were 3.5 or greater.

Thousands of Puerto Ricans still have no electricity or water, and thousands have been sleeping on the sidewalks in emergency shelters since Tuesday’s earthquake.

This clash killed one person, injured nine others, and damaged or destroyed hundreds of homes and several schools and shops in the southwest of the island.

