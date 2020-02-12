advertisement

When it comes to Congress, LA County is blue – blue for Democrats who mostly run races in safe districts, but in districts that have been overwhelmed by Trump era politics.

Many of the races are stimulated by outspoken, high-ranking, acting critics of President Donald Trump, who are challenged by enthusiastic supporters of the President. Still other races show groups of progressives who are to the left of the current Democrats and deal with topics such as the environment, homelessness and education.

However, as usual, most established companies are very popular, which has great advantages in raising donations and in visibility. Here’s a quick rundown of LA County’s races in the preliminary round on March 3:

District 25

Simi Valley, Santa Clarita, Northern San Fernando Valley

Katie Hill’s farewell in the midst of a scandal opened a riddle about the seat that could have been a foregone conclusion just days earlier.

Topics include education, gun violence, Medicare for all health, and student debt. The race was animated by a large number of candidates from all corners of the political spectrum.

(Note that this seat is both a special election and a general area code. So there is a special election that will fill the seat for the remaining term of Hill. If there is no winner in the special election, it will result in the The election on March 3 is also an area code that would determine the first two for the November general election, so it is conceivable that another person could win the seat by the term of Hill until the end of the month To be filled in at the annual congress Candidae could win a new term from 2021.)

Here is who is running to fill the tenure in the special elections that has not yet expired:

There are democrats Anibal Valdez-Ortega a lawyer / community organizer from Palmdale; Cenk Uygur , Co-founder and moderator of The Young Turks, a progressive news and opinion YouTube channel; Christy Smith , a California MP for the 38th district since 2018; Getro Franck Elize , an employee of the Palmdale patient department; Robert Cooper III, a university professor; and F. David Rudnick , a business owner.

a lawyer / community organizer from Palmdale; , Co-founder and moderator of The Young Turks, a progressive news and opinion YouTube channel; , a California MP for the 38th district since 2018; , an employee of the Palmdale patient department; a university professor; and , a business owner. There is a businesswoman among the Republicans Courtney Lackey; David Lozano, a lawyer; Mike Garcia, a U.S. Navy veteran and Raytheon executive; Stephen Knight, the former district representative who lost a close showdown with Hill; Daniel Mercuri, a marine veteran and resident of Simi Valley.

Here’s who’s going to start primary school for the new term from 2021:

The Democrats: Robert Cooper III a university professor; Christopher Smith, a documentary filmmaker; Getro Franck Elize , an employee of the Palmdale patient department; Christy Smith , a California MP for the 38th district since 2018; and Cenk Uygur , Co-founder and moderator of The Young Turks, a progressive news and opinion YouTube channel.

a university professor; Christopher Smith, a documentary filmmaker; , an employee of the Palmdale patient department; , a California MP for the 38th district since 2018; and , Co-founder and moderator of The Young Turks, a progressive news and opinion YouTube channel. The Republicans: Mike Garcia , U.S. Navy veteran and Raytheon Executive; Stephen Knight , former representative of the district displaced by Hill; George Papadopoulos , Former Foreign Policy Advisor to Donald Trump’s 2016 Presidential Campaign; David Lozano , a lawyer; Daniel Mercuri, a marine veteran and resident of Simi Valley; Kenneth Jenks , a telecommunications manager from Santa Clarita.

, U.S. Navy veteran and Raytheon Executive; , former representative of the district displaced by Hill; , Former Foreign Policy Advisor to Donald Trump’s 2016 Presidential Campaign; , a lawyer; a marine veteran and resident of Simi Valley; , a telecommunications manager from Santa Clarita. No party: Otis Lee Cooperan investigator of legal defense, without party preference.

District 39

Diamond Bar, Walnut, Chino Hills, Rowland Heights

Rep. Gil Cisneros. (Photo by Kevin Sullivan, Orange County Register / SCNG)

This is essentially a rematch. Can a Democrat hold on or turn around? Again. The seat became part of a seat shaft that turned blue in 2018 Gil Cisneros Republicans beat Young Kim in the 2018 midterm elections.

The former Navy veteran, who became the lottery winner and philanthropist, appeared as a moderate. He was among seven new democratic lawmakers and military veterans who spoke in September for Trump’s impeachment investigation.

Young Kim is running again for the 39th congressional district. (Photo courtesy of Young Kim)

Cisneros’ victory came after a long struggle Young Kim, a Korean-American former lawmaker. It was so close that Cisneros could only declare victory two weeks after the election. Kim is an experienced executive with key ties to the GOP company in Orange County.

Steve Cox

Not a party preference candidate Steve Cox, who emphasizes veteran questions is also on the hunt.

District 28

Burbank, Glendale, Sunland-Tujunga, West Hollywood

If you haven’t lived under a rock in the past few weeks, you know that Rep. Adam Schiff was the lead impeacher in an attempt to convict Trump for congressional obstruction and abuse of power. Trump was acquitted in the Senate, the votes fell according to party lines.

While Trump vilified Schiff as “evil,” Schiff’s efforts to raise funds for campaigns that grossed $ 2.5 million in the last three months of 2019 didn’t hurt him.

Schiff has seven challengers: among the Democrats are the social directors Sal Genovese; Ara Khachig Manoogian, a Burbank security system integrator; entrepreneur Chad D. Anderson; and G. “Maebe A. Girl” Pudlo, branded as the “first drag queen to be elected to public service in the United States.”

On the Republican side lawyer Eric Early and businesswoman William Bodell are challenging.

Jennifer Barbosa, a neighborhood lawyer from Glendale, is running as a candidate with no party preference.

The district is about homelessness, immigration, veterans and housing. But a subtext here is Schiff himself and his role in Trump’s impeachment.

District 33

Palos Verdes, El Segundo, Manhattan Beach, Hermosa, Redondo Beach

Rep. Ted Lieu Tweets help to tell the story here. “Does @realDonaldTrump have the power to tailor @TheJusticeDept to friends like Roger Stone? Yes. There is also a word for that. It’s called CORRUPTION, ”the congressman wrote in a tweet on Tuesday.

Lieu has become a constant tweeter in the Trump era and calls Trump whenever he can.

Topics in his district include taxes, homelessness, housing, and work – and Lieu is criticized by some for criticizing the president. Nevertheless, he has a huge head start in raising donations.

Among the Democrats … there is a nonprofit director Liz Barris and Albert Maxwell Goldberg, Republicans on the ballot are entrepreneurs James P. Bradley and Sarah Sun Liew,

doctor Kenneth Wright does not run under any party preference.

District 43

Gardena, Hawthorne, Inglewood

It is the 15th term in Congress for Maxine Waters, who was an outspoken, high-profile Trump critic, so much that she made his most recent speech on the state of the Union.

Rep. Maxine Waters. (AP photo / Jacquelyn Martin, file)

To think that I would attend #SOTU to hear a DAMAGED President’s message is a thought that is in no way compatible with my struggle and my struggle against this dishonorable President. I will definitely NOT be there!

– Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) February 4, 2020

Republicans Joe E. Collins III and Omar Novarro challenge Rep. Maxine Waters

republican Joe E. Collins IIIa retired Navy sailor, and Omar Novarro, an avid Trump Booster and a small business owner, is challenging Waters.

Novarro was arrested in San Francisco after his December arrest for suspecting that he would continue to persecute his ex-girlfriend.

District 30

Chatsworth, Northridge, Granada Hills, Tarzana, Sherman Oaks, Studio City, Woodland Hills

Once again, the incumbent Democrat was an intense critic of Trump. MP Brad Sherman was one of the early authors of impeachment articles.

Republican businessman Mark S. Reed has questioned this and promoted the right to arms and stricter border security. A trio of Democrats from the San Fernando Valley challenges Sherman: business people Courtney “CJ” Berina, flyer Raji Rab and neighborhood council Brian T. Carrol.

Again, the fundraiser isn’t a competition when you compare Sherman’s $ 2.4 million in campaign funds with Raji Rab’s $ 9,000 by the end of December, the Federal Election Commission said.

District 23

Lancaster, Antelope Valley, Edwards AFB

In the middle of the blue sea of ​​Democrats in LA County, this is a bastion of GOP red. MP Kevin McCarthy He had a lock in the district – a stranglehold that allowed him to become the minority leader in the House of Representatives and a consistently bitter defender of Trump.

Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy. (AP Photo / J. Scott Applewhite) Kim Mangone

democrat Kim Mangone, The retired US Air Force systems engineer and veteran has asked McCarthy to bring veterans resources home to bolster the district’s agricultural interests, farmers’ interests, jobs, and infrastructure.

If you think Schiff raised a lot of money during the impeachment drama, check out McCarthy: $ 3.6 million in the last three months of 2019 to end his $ 7,946,224.01 campaign for to end the entire year 2019. Mangoes: $ 38,373

District 27

Pasadena, Arcadia, Rosemead, Glendora, Claremont

democrat MP Judy Chu, The first Chinese American woman to be elected to the US Congress is challenged by Republicans Beatrice Cardenas and Johnny J. Nalbandianthat address issues such as lower taxes, border security and support for Trump.

democrat Christian Daly runs on a platform of economic equality, access to education and equality,

District 29

San Fernando, Pacoima, Panoramic City, Sylmar, Van Nuys, North Hollywood

MP Tony Cardenas faces two other Democrats: Angélica María Dueñas, strong emphasis on immigrant rights and general health care and Michael R. Guzik, Who stated that housing and healthcare rights should be guaranteed.

Republican Brian Perras, a Navy veteran who plans to “end all corruption in the San Fernando Valley” is pushing for deregulation and school choice.

District 32

El Monte, Balwin Park, Covina, West Covina, La Verne

Reliable democratic vote MP Grace Napolitano chairs the subcommittee on transport and infrastructure at the House of Water Resources and the Environment, and has worked on local infrastructure projects, including the Whittier Narrows Dam, for which Army Corps of Engineers have just received funds.

democrat Meshal “Kash” Kashinfalghita It deals with issues such as education for all, immigration reform and better care for veterans. democrat Emanuel Gonzales, A dialysis technician would fight for universal health care and criminal justice reform.

Republican Joshua M. Scott, is for Trump and against taxes.

District 35

Pomona, Fontana, Montclair, Ontario

MP Norma Torres will run for a fourth term in Congress to represent the Inland Valley, promote affordable housing, and fight Trump’s policies.

Republican Mike Cargile has penetrated and campaigns for gun rights, border security and against Democrats who voted against Trump.

Congress District 37

Culver City, South LA

As chairman of the Congressional Black Congress, MP Karen Bass is interested in ensuring that colored people are counted accurately in the upcoming census.

Republican Errol Webber, The documentary filmmaker provides answers to questions such as education, immigration and “defending the constitution and combating the spread of socialism”.

Entertainment lawyer and producer Larry Thompson, with no party preference, says he sides in a broken D.C. wants to bring together, drive the middle class and get good jobs in the entertainment industry.

District 40

Downey, Maywood, Bell Gardens, Vernon, Commerce

MP Lucille Roybal-Allard wants to extend a career that started in 1993 as the first Mexican-American woman in Congress. This week, she noted that she was criticizing the Trump administration’s latest budget plan by ignoring immigrant contributions and putting aside any sense of fairness.

From her own party, homelessness analyst Anthony Felix Jr. advertises its progressive sensitivity, which makes it the “weapon of the people”. David John Sanchez, Anyone who lost in the 2014 parliamentary elections is also in the mix.

C. Antonio Delgado, an immigration lawyer, runs as a Republican. Michael Donnel Graham Jr, runs as an American independent and hopeful Rodolgo Cortes Barran, a scientist and organizer of the community, is in it as a candidate of the Green Party.

District 44

Carson, San Pedro, Wilmington, Lynwood, South Gate

MP Nanette Barragán, has taken the Trump administration by surprise on a number of issues, from immigration rights to environmental measures.

Morris F. Griffin, a county maintenance technician who previously contested and teacher Analilia Joya are on the Democratic Party ballot. Healthcare advocate Billy Z. Early is a Republican challenger.

District 47

Long Beach, Catalina, Garden Grove, Westminster

Member of the Progressive Congress, MP Alan Lowenthal was interested in topics such as universal childcare, health care reform and weapons control. As a long-time teacher, he also drove important educational initiatives.

Democrats are challengers Peter Mathews, a political science professor who says he’ll fight for a Green New Deal and assistant to the teacher Jalen Dupree McLeod,a progressive who says he fights against corruption and for electoral and educational reform.

Republicans belong John Briscoe, a board member of the Ocean View School District in Orange County who claims to be against higher taxes; entrepreneur Amy Phan West, the daughter of Vietnamese refugees who wants to create conditions to help everyone achieve the American dream; and planning officer Sou Moua, which aims to offer more vocational training programs, lower taxes, strengthen veteran administration and tighten border security.

