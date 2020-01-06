advertisement

Premier League league leader Exeter celebrated a sixth win of the season when he beat London Irish 45-28 at Madejski Stadium. The Chiefs delivered a strong bonus point display, scoring three attempts in seven minutes before half-time.

London Irish fought for four attempts and collected a lost bonus point. Exeter was briefly reduced to 13 men in the second half when wing Olly Woodburn and Center Ollie Devoto were convicted of deliberate blows to the sin.

Lock Davie Dennis, hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie and Devoto followed Sam Hill across the Irish line before the break, and there was no way back for an Irish team from London to be condemned to a third consecutive loss. Hill added his second attempt right after the break before substitute Stu Townsend crossed the half.

And although the Irish responded with touchdowns from wing Belgium Tuatagaloa, number eight Albert Tuisue, wing Ollie Hassell-Collins and flanker Steve Mafi – all remodeled by Stephen Myler – Exeter was good value for money.

Gareth Steenson ended the game with 15 points from six conversions and a penalty for Exeter. After 14 days in rugby at the Heineken Champions Cup, they’re still at the top of the Premiership stack.

English head coach Eddie Jones was among the crowd and Exeter should have taken the fifth minute if he worked well in the blindside space, but Woodburn threw a penalty.

However, the chiefs only had to wait two minutes before opening their accounts. The pack built an attack platform before Hill attempted to convert Steenson.

First opportunity

The Irish were starving in the early stages, but they took their first opportunity and changed the game from a scrum and Tuatagaloa crossed on the overlap. Myler started a touchline conversion attempt.

It was an impressive reaction from the home team, but they were then forced to make an early move when their Australian international Adam Coleman left the field injured and replaced by Barney Maddison.

Exeter regained the lead seven minutes before half-time and used his strong ball carriers optimally. Skipper Dennis touched down and allowed Steenson another easy change for a 14: 7 lead.

As the pause approached, Exeter pushed for another point. This arrived after the strikers drove off a lineout and Cowan-Dickie had stopped. Steenson’s third successful conversion left a stir.

And there was still time to try again. Exeter ended a glowing spell when Devoto finished brilliantly for a bonus score that Steenson converted again.

Fine solo attempt

The Irish were broke and Hill had a good solo attempt two minutes after the restart, which brought Exeter over 30 points.

However, the Irish from London were happy about their fans when Tuisue crossed from close range, and Myler was converted, but it remained a difficult task against a team in impressive form.

Hassell-Collins gave a brief hope of an unlikely comeback with a high-class result for London Irish’s third attempt, but Exeter resumed normal service when Hill took a decisive break and Townsend handed an excellent pass.

Steenson’s conversion made it 42-21 before Exeter was temporarily reduced to 14 men when Woodburn received the yellow card, and Devoto followed him three minutes later for an identical offense.

Mafi’s score gave London Irish a fourth try when Exeter waived two men for eight minutes, but a Steenson penalty confirmed Exeter’s healthy advantage and maintenance of league leadership.

