The club, in which a stripper fell from a two-story stake, said the dancer was responsible for her own injuries.

Exotic dancer Genea Sky lost hold of the 15-foot pole last Saturday, February 8, when she performed at the XTC Cabaret in Texas.

Genea sprained her ankle, broken her jaw, and broken her teeth as a result of the incident, for which XTC Cabaret is not responsible.

Eric Langan, CEO of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc., which the club owns, told TMZ that entertainers would choose their own routine, which meant that no one instructed Genea to climb as high as they did.

As a company, RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. has no control over the art form of a dancer. Therefore, all incidents that occur during the routine are the responsibility of the dancer.

Langan said XTC Cabaret has no plans to remove the club’s poles as a result of the incident, despite the company being interested in funding Genea.

Since the exotic dancer is not a full-time employee at XTC Cabaret, she is not entitled to compensation.

Genea does not appear to blame the club when it told its Twitter followers that once it is “cured and ready for action” it will play the same show at the XTC Cabaret again.

The dancer underwent surgery on her jaw yesterday, February 10, and later shared an Instagram post to announce that it had gone well.

Genea thanked her followers for their kind words and support after the incident and wrote:

All dear and kind words have not gone unnoticed and it means so much to me that you have all blessed and lifted me up in so many ways.

I am overwhelmed by all the support. I was very nervous when everything went up in the air because people are cruel and this is a very delicate time for me.

But I never thought that there would be so many people behind me in such a situation, and that far outweighed the negativity. I am very grateful to all of you.

The actress continued to admit that she has an “enormous amount of pain,” but she is ready to make a recovery so that she can “return to her life”.

A GoFundMe site has been set up to cover Genea’s medical costs. Since then, it has exceeded the $ 20,000 target.

Hopefully Genea can get back to her routine soon!

