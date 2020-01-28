advertisement

Hidilyn Diaz unleashed the power needed to take three gold medals at the Weightlifting World Cup Tuesday 2020 in Rome, Italy.

Diaz, the country’s weightlifting hero at the Asian Games and the Southeast Asian Games, expanded her gold medal collection to include the World Championships with a 93kg lift before handing the flawless and jerky title as well.

She carried a weight of 119 kg when cleaning and jerking for a total of 212 kg, which ensured her dominance in the 55 kg category of women.

The Ukrainian Kamila Konotop took second place with 196 kg and the Tunisian Nouha Landoulsi won the bronze medal (194 kg).

Konotop (90 kg) and Landoulsi (86 kg) also put silver and bronze in their pockets, while the Russian Kristina Novitskaia (109 kg) caught the silver at the Clean & Ruck.

Meanwhile, John Fabuar Ceniza secured a bronze medal in the men’s class.

The Cebuano rallied to land on the medal podium after lifting 152 kilograms on its last attempt to clean and jerk the 117 kg effort in tearing.

The combined performance of both races brought the 22-year-old Ceniza a total win of 269, an achievement sufficient for third place in the 61 kg category for men behind winner Tuan Kim Thach from Vietnam and silver medalist Shota Mishvelidze from Georgia.

Thach carried 293 kg after betting 161 on the Clean and Jerk and 132 on the Snatch to defeat eight other contenders while Mishvelidze compiled 286. INQ

