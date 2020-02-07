advertisement

the Come strictly dance the pros go back on tour in 2020 and tickets are on sale now.

Strictly Come Dancing – The Professionals 2020 will travel across the country in May and June 2020 for a new tour of 34 dates. Tickets are on sale now here.

Beginning at the Lowry Theater in Salford on May 7, the tour will dance across the country and culminate in the Edinburgh Playhouse on June 4.

After what should be another huge series from the award-winning BBC TV show One Strictly Come Dancing later this year, the highly regarded professional dancers are looking forward to swapping the small screen for the intimate scene.

Never disappointing, the professionals promise to show what they do best in style, up close and in a personal way with all the glitter and tan that we know and love.

The world class range of Strictly professional on the tour are: Australian Open Champion and 2018 finalist Dianne Buswell; Nadiya Bychkova, double world champion in ballroom and Latin dance; The Italian Latin champion Graziano Di Prima; Mambo professional world champion and former strict finalist Karen Hauer; Professional world champion of Latin dance and strict champion of 2017, Katya Jones.

Join them are unbeaten four-time British national champion Neil Jones; eight-time South African Latin American champion and strict winner 2019 Oti Mabuse; 2017 strictly finalist Gorka Marquez; four times winner of the Italian Dance Championship Luba Mushtuk and twice a finalist in Strictly Come Dancing in South Africa Johannes Radebe.

But don’t miss this unique opportunity to see Strictly Come Dancing – The Professionals as he returns to a location near you for a strictly limited engagement!

Strictly Come Dancing – The Professionals UK 2020 Tour Dates & Tickets

May 7 Salford game: The Lowry 7:30 p.m. – BOOK TICKETS

May 8 Fri Salford: The Lowry 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. – BOOK TICKETS

May 9 Sat London: Palladium 2:30 p.m. & 7:30 p.m. – BOOK TICKETS

May 10 Sun London: Palladium 2:30 p.m. – BOOK TICKETS

May 12 Tue Nottingham: Royal Concert Hall 7:30 p.m. – BOOK TICKETS

May 13 Wed Nottingham: Royal Concert Hall 2:30 p.m. & 7:30 p.m. – BOOK TICKETS

May 14 Blackpool game: Opera House 7:30 p.m. – BOOK TICKETS

May 15 Fri Liverpool: M&S Bank Arena 7:30 p.m. – BOOK TICKETS

May 16 Sat Sheffield: Fly DSA Arena 7:30 p.m. – BOOK TICKETS

May 17 Sun Birmingham: Symphony Hall 2:30 p.m. & 7:30 p.m. – BOOK TICKETS

May 19 Mar Hull: Bonus Arena 7:30 p.m. – BOOK TICKETS

May 20 Wed Hull: Bonus Arena 7:30 p.m. – BOOK TICKETS

May 21 Newcastle game: Utilita Arena 7:30 p.m. – BOOK TICKETS

May 22 Fri Cardiff: Motorpoint Arena 7:30 p.m. – BOOK TICKETS

May 23 Sat Cardiff: Motorpoint Arena 2:30 p.m. & 7:30 p.m. – BOOK TICKETS

May 24 Sun Plymouth: Pavilions 2:30 p.m. & 7:30 p.m. – BOOK TICKETS

May 25 Mon Plymouth: Pavilions 2:30 p.m. – BOOK TICKETS

May 27 Wed Portsmouth Guildhall 7:30 p.m. – BOOK TICKETS

May 28 Brighton game: Center 7:30 p.m. – BOOK TICKETS

May 29 Fri Brighton: Center 2:30 p.m. & 7:30 p.m. – BOOK TICKETS

May 30 Sat Bournemouth: International Center 2:30 p.m. & 7:30 p.m. – BOOK TICKETS

May 31 Sun Bournemouth: International Center 2:30 p.m. – BOOK TICKETS

June 2 Tue Glasgow: Clyde Auditorium 7:30 p.m. – BOOK TICKETS

June 3, Edinburgh: Playhouse 2:30 p.m. & 7:30 p.m. – BOOK TICKETS

June 4 in Edinburgh: Playhouse 7:30 p.m. – BOOK TICKETS

Learn more at strictlyprofessionals.com

Meanwhile, Strictly Come Dancing will return to BBC One in the fall.

A whole new selection of celebrities will head into the ballroom, competing to lift the Glitterball trophy.

