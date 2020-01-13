advertisement

Joe McFadden, Strictly Come Dancing champion, has come all the way since his victory in 2017, but his next move will really put those dancing feet to the test.

McFadden, interviewed here by Holly Williams, will be playing the role of Tick / Mitzi in ‘Priscilla Queen of the Desert’ regarding the Bord Gais Energy Theater next month, and yes, that means heels, hair and a whole lot more.

Were you a fan of the original Priscilla film? Did you know?

I really loved it; I think it’s something everyone is aware of. I saw the production at the Palace in London years ago. It’s such a vibrant show, I remember being blown away, and especially by the quality of the music.



Why do you think this story has become such a cult classic?

There are a lot of things that really work, so many fantastic songs in there, as well as it’s a great story. It was way ahead of its time; I think it was one of the first dramas focused on a trans person who talked about things like gay parenting. It’s timeless, while being super entertaining and joyful. It has all the best elements of a great musical.

For anyone who hasn’t seen it before or hasn’t seen the film, what can the audience expect from the show?

It starts with my character, Tick, working in Sydney at a bar, enjoying his life, just as he gets a call from his past. We find out that he has a woman who asks him to come and do a show in Alice Springs and spend time with his son, with whom he has not had much contact. He decides to bond with two of his friends and to travel across Australia in a big bus. His friends think they are just going to do the show, and have no idea why they are really going there, or that he even has a child! The relationship between the three friends really animates the story because they discover that he has this whole other life of which they had no idea. They find themselves in pretty dangerous situations when traveling through the Outback and meeting interesting characters, and they all have to make big decisions to be themselves or to comply. There is a lot to do for the public!

How will the road trip element of the show work on stage?

We make really big rooms, then small ones, so it’s going to be really inventive. This is what is so exciting, because it’s a brand new production, it’s a brand new design. I think it’s going to be really interesting and different from maybe the show that people could have seen before.

You mentioned that for many people, the film would have been the first time they encountered drag queen culture and trans identities, our conversation about how it has changed slightly in recent years, do you think the show will appear different because of that?

You know that’s the problem with these problems, they are still there and they still need to be addressed. Unfortunately, we do not live in a world where people are not yet fighting these battles, which makes it still relevant and still relevant. People are a little more used to seeing things like drag, but unfortunately a lot of serious problems persist.

How is Jason Donovan as producer?

It’s great, he knows the show so much. He played it in the West End and on tour, and having his contribution is great because he is there, he actually played that role and I am extremely indebted to him for getting the role because he m really defended. Having his seal of approval really means a lot, it was only complementary and encouraging and it was fantastic.

Did you know him before?

No, funny enough, we met once on Loose Women! We had Strictly, Come Dancing in common, so we were talking about it and a few weeks later, I was called to meet for the show, so I assumed it was all because of him.

Are you going to receive advice from him on how he approached him?

I absolutely will! He said being on stage and playing the character is the most fun, it’s when you go out on stage and you have these huge costume changes so fast that it can get difficult. Also, take care of your back in the huge heels! He recommended that I get used to walking in my heels, even wearing them in the photo shoot was tricky!

Do you have experience wearing heels?

Absolutely none, whatsoever. I wandered inside to get used to them, and I was a bit like Bambi but I am slowly improving. It’s difficult, I don’t know how we could do it all day!

Yes, some of the shows you see with drag queens, I think “God, I don’t know how they can handle it …”

That’s it, makeup, hair … and shaving! I have total respect for them to do it every night!

Are you excited to see this side?

I really appreciate it when you put on a costume and it takes you away from who you really are, I think it’s quite liberating as an actor to be completely different and it really helps you get into the character. You are lucky to be someone else, trying to see the world from someone else’s point of view.

I guess the costumes will be pretty fabulous. Have you had a glimpse of what you could be?

We had pretty special outfits to wear, they are really colorful and really sparkling. But, you know, after doing Strictly a few years ago, this is no longer foreign to me, so I can’t wait to get into our costumes.

Do you think being in Strictly helped lead to this part?

It certainly helped me to manage, I waited for the opportunity to have the chance to use the little dance training that I did. I really wanted to be able to use it at some point, but I absolutely had to be with the right thing, and when that happened it was like a perfect fit.

It must be a good training for a musical which must learn all these routines very quickly at such a high level?

Absolutely, we only have three weeks to present the series, so I imagine it will be quite similar, learning routines in a very short period of time. I’m slightly nervous, but the nerves are good!

Were you involved in dance before Strictly or was it some kind of starting from scratch?

No, I absolutely started from scratch, as you can see from my first two weeks at the show! I had a fairly steep learning curve, I think people could absolutely see that I worked the skin most of the time!

Obviously, Priscilla also has a very funny soundtrack, are you a fan of putting out some moves to the old Disco classics anyway?

Absolutely! There are such beautiful songs in the series, and so many songs that you can’t help but stamp your feet and be moved and this is the thing I remember most seeing the musical. I remember I was so worried about seeing the musical because I liked the movie so much, but it really works because of these fantastic songs. We actually have new ones this time that I’m sure people will go crazy for.



Are there any numbers you particularly expect, favorites?

I really love McArthur Park, Always on My Mind which is the song that sings to his son, which really comes to mind for the West End show. I also like We Belong, the three main characters do it together and it really unifies them and strengthens their friendship.

It has not escaped my notice that you do not have an Australian accent, how is it going to be?

It will be fine; I hope it will be as easy to do Australia as it is to do American, which I have done before. I grew up Neighbors and Home and Away, and I recently started putting it back on in the afternoon just to put my ear in focus. I’m slowly being sucked in again, so I feel like I’m regressing to my teens watching Kylie and Jason! It’s going to be my new life, watching lots of Australian shows every day!

And you’re currently on tour at The House on Cold Hill, did you enjoy coming back on stage and playing a play?

It was fantastic actually, after 4 years in Holby City, I think it’s really good to finally come back on stage, the more you leave it, the more it is scary. It’s just a brilliant discipline as an actor, going out there and going through it every night, telling the story from start to finish. It was a brilliant experience to have the reaction we had and we played pretty much full across the country. It’s so nice to know that people are spending their hard-earned money to come to the theater, it means more than ever, so we appreciate it all the more.

Do you think you have dedicated Strictly fans waiting to see you move out of the stage?

Strictly, fans should definitely come and see Priscilla, because I have the chance to dance well and it was absolutely my ambition when I finished it was over, so when this show arrived, I was delighted.

And you are afraid of the scene?

There are always nerves, and I think there should be, especially at the beginning, because it just shows that you care and want the show to be as good as possible. Doing something like Strictly taught me that you can be nervous, but you can use those nerves and channel them into your performance.

How does that compare to you, doing the work on stage, filming or doing television?

It’s hard to compare because by doing something like Holby City, which I’ve been working on for 4 years, you get to know the character well, which is really lovely, but that was one of my reasons for want to change things up a bit. As an actor, you must not allow yourself to become stale and play the same role for too long. I want to play and play lots of different roles, and I feel so fortunate to be able to do television, musicals, plays and things like Strictly. Things couldn’t get much better.

And do you find the tours, life on the road?

Obviously you are having a hard time when you are away from home, but I really enjoyed seeing the country and going out and exploring each new place. It is also very interesting to do a show on tour because it changes constantly, depending on the personality or the location of the audience, they give off a very different energy, even the construction of the theater sometimes completely changes the play. It keeps you on your toes, which I appreciate.

And you will definitely be on your guard in Priscilla…

Yes, literally!

“Priscilla Queen of the Desert” arrives at Bord Gáis Energy Theater from Monday 3 to Saturday 8 February 2020. For tickets, go to bordgaisenergytheatre.ie.

