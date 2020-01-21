advertisement

A gaggle of security and intelligence officials will accompany Bangladeshi cricketers during the three T20 series games in Pakistan as foolproof security precautions have been taken for the tour, which starts in Lahore on Friday.

A Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) official confirmed that some officials from the Bangladesh National Security Agency would reach Lahore on Wednesday before the team’s arrival in Bangladesh.

At least five other security and intelligence experts would also accompany the group, led by their armed forces director general.

According to a reliable source, despite repeated assurances from the PCB and the government that round-the-clock security is offered to visitors at the state level, the BCB had insisted on bringing its own security delegation.

BCB President Nazmul Hasan also visited the team’s training camp in Dhaka, assuring the players to focus on cricket and the games, and the two boards would take care of safety.

Hasan, who is coming to Lahore with the squad, along with other board officials, made it clear that their experts would adhere to security measures throughout the series, and this will provide them with a good platform for assessing the situation.

Former Bangladeshi captain Mushfiqur Rahim and some of the team’s support staff have decided not to travel to Pakistan because their families have security concerns in Pakistan.

The source said that security measures for players in Bangladesh are higher than those for the team in Sri Lanka, which recently completed tests in Rawalpindi and Karachi and returned home without incident.

Bangladesh last traveled to Pakistan for the Asia Cup in 2008 and has since canceled two tours for security reasons.

The two countries have played in 10 T20 caps, with Pakistan winning eight of them.

Sources said the BCB officials’ visit would also enable PCB to reaffirm its claim to host the Asia Cup in September.

