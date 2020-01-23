advertisement

It has long been thought that when it comes to gray hair, stress plays a role. Most of us will turn gray over time, regardless of whether we live an idyllic, stress-free life or are constantly under fire, but new research suggests that the amount of stress that someone struggles with is the speed at which those silver hairs appear.

In a new research article published in Nature, scientists reveal the results of an experiment in mice that seems to indicate that stress damages stem cells that control skin and hair color, accelerating the speed at which gray and white hairs appear.

In the experiments, the scientists observed the relationship between pain and stress, with physical pain increasing the abundance of the stress hormone cortisol and ultimately affecting the cells responsible for hair color. The dramatic results showed that it took only a few days of acute stress to seriously damage the cells that pigment hair, causing a black mouse to turn white in less than a week.

Positive is that the research also showed that a specific protein called cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK for short) can be largely responsible for cell damage. Suppressing that protein prevented the color change of the hair, suggesting that a new treatment for preventing grayness may be possible.

Of course, just because these experiments revealed a lot about the process of how gray hair forms in mice, this does not necessarily mean that the same applies to humans. There is still a lot of work to do in this area and it will be interesting to see how things are progressing in the near future.

