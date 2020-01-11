advertisement

Butler Basketball continued its triumphal march in its third Big East game by taking to the streets and defeating Providence at 12. What did we learn?

I can’t say much more in these introductory paragraphs. Butler basketball always impresses with every single game as its teamwork and defense skills are constantly put on display. This was again the case during the team’s last competition as there was a longer break between games to create a strong game plan.

Behind another outstanding defensive effort, the Dawgs took to the streets and defeated Providence by 12 points. Butler’s victories in “The Dunk” have escaped in recent years, but this season really feels special. The Dawgs have performed excellently in almost every game they have completed on their way to a 15-1 (3-0 BE).

Head coach LaVall Jordan is the clear favorite for the national coach of the year at this point as he has a great mentality on his list. Every player seems to have bought something and is ready to contribute on a certain night.

final

Vorsehungsbrüder

58

Butler bulldogs

70

Bryce Golden, Jordan Tucker and Kamar Baldwin made the biggest contributions against Providence as they all ended the game as double-digit scorers. Together, this trio scored 48 points and 22 rebounds while shooting 17v27. They were the offensive stars of the season, but team defense was a leader like this season.

I’m starting this game in Butler’s defense. So without further ado, let’s examine what makes Dawgs defense so elitist and what else we’ve learned from this game.

