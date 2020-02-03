advertisement

Illinois Basketball lost a tough game to the Iowa Hawkeyes at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Illinois basketball played an exciting game against the team of Fran McCaffery, Iowa Hawkeye. The seven-point lead (65-72) does not do justice to how close this game was. Andres Feliz struck a threesome from the left wing after 4:03 minutes in the second half to give Illinois a 62-61 lead. The game was still a two-ball affair up to the thirty-eight second mark.

At that point, Connor McCaffery’s Luka Garza received a pass beyond the three-point arch from the right elbow and emptied his fourth and last three-point shot of the night. This dagger made it a two ball game with thirty eight ticks left. A victory was out of reach for Illinois. Ayo Dosunmus’s three-pointer at the 0:04 mark only served to bring the end result to single-digit values.

The expected match of the night was Kofi Cockburn and Luka Garza. In my game preview I asked the following question: “Can Luka Garza use his experience to get into the head of Kofi Cockburn and saddle the newcomer with bad problems?” Kofi only committed a foul in the first half when he was on it 4: 57 marks. In that half he played 16 minutes, scored two points, had an assist, grabbed four rebounds, snatched a theft, and had two sales and a foul. Iowa tapped Cockburn and made it difficult for him when he held the stone in his hands. Head coach Underwood took Cockburn out of the game after each of his sales, which restricted his playing time.

advertisement

In the second half, Cockburn only played 11 minutes. In the first minutes of the second half, he committed two quick fouls. He went to the bench at 5:27 p.m. and did not return to play until 9:05 a.m. When he was back in the game, he had little more production than in the first half. In total, Cockburn scored six points, six rebounds, three sales and theft. On the Garza three-hand that brought the game out of reach, Kofi only put Luka out of action when it was too late. The shot was fiercely contested.

What did I take away from this game? Managers are important. As dark as Cockburn’s spec sheet was, Garza’s production shone. Garza led all goalscorers with 25 points, he scored 10 rebounds, theft, a block and added an assist. Garza’s appearance added more bullets to his post-season resume. For Illinois, Andres Feliz had a solid trip. The senior played twenty-eight minutes and shot 54 percent of two and 50 percent of three. Andrez led the Illinois attack with 17 points. He added four rebounds, two thefts, and an assistant to complete his statistics sheet.

Next topic: Biggest bracketology losers of the week

Illinois basketball after this loss is still first in the Big Ten with an 8-3 record. The Carver-Hawkeye Arena is a difficult place and the experience will allow Brad Underwood to optimize his defense for future competitions. For example, an in-depth game that Iowa ran repeatedly earned the Hawkeyes at least eight points. Find a way to disrupt this game and the game may end differently. If coach Underwood can get his middle to play without getting into trouble, he may just bring a regular season Big Ten Title banner back to Champaign.

advertisement