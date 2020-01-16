advertisement

After tonight’s new episode, you’d better prepare for SWAT season 3, episode 12, to bring all kinds of drama to the table. Jim Street will do anything to help Nate and the consequences could be serious. Think particularly dangerous. We know that the characters on this show are constantly risking their lives to make sure others are safe. However, it is different if it is a personal matter. It’s also different when you think that these types of people seem to have Nate under control.

This episode is in many ways a continuation of tonight’s “Bad Cop”. After all, there is a reason why she is entitled “Good Cop”. One carries over directly to the next, and there may be other new stories that have also been featured.

Below, CarterMatt has the full roundup of SWAT season 3, episode 12 with some more news on upcoming topics:

“Good Cop” – Hondo and the SWAT team gather to support Street as he jeopardizes his life to help foster brother Nate (Cory Hardrict) on Wednesday, January 22nd, get out of a drug ring to solve. 00-11: 00 PM, ET / PT) on the CBS Television Network.

The promo aired tonight gave you a good idea of ​​what kind of danger Street will be in – it will be gone from SWAT for a long time, so there are serious concerns, and these concerns are compounded The hour passes. For Hondo and the rest of the crew, it’s about finding a way to stop criminal activity while ensuring that he’s doing well. It’s a delicate balance, because a wrong move can trigger a chain reaction … and nobody wants one of the main characters in the series to do anything terrible.

Now let’s just hope that “Good Cop” sets the bar that was clearly set this evening when it comes to action and drama …

