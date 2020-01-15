advertisement

Street graffiti artists have created exceptional murals that pay tribute to firefighters who are tirelessly fighting the bushfire crisis in Australia.

At least 27 people have died as a result of the inferno down under, along with more than a billion dead animals. It is also estimated that 10 million hectares (100,000 square kilometers) of land across Australia has become ash in the bushfires.

New South Wales was particularly hard hit by fires and thousands of homes destroyed. If it hadn’t been for the NSW Rural Fire Service, the “largest voluntary fire service organization in the world”, it would have been worse.

In Melbourne’s Hosier Lane, an area known for its impressive graffiti, you will find fantastic works of art. Andrew Gibbons is the artist behind one of the novelties: a koala fights fire with a hose with “Thank you RFS” in the corner and is dedicated to the various rural fire departments across the country.

When Andrew painted the mural, he raised donations for the WWF Wildlife and Nature Recovery Fund.

Andrew revealed the artwork on Instagram and wrote:

We met here in Australia to collect and paint money for the recovery of bushfires. The support was great and what can not be done alone, maybe we can do it together. Call everyone who faces the fire and cares for the most affected people.

Instagram user @ koryu88 is credited with bringing the artists together for “Paint Jam”, who also designed his own impressive mural. Here, too, all money went to the Wildlife Recovery Fund.

As everyday people band together to support the bushfire fighting effort, celebrities and CEOs have replenished the pot with substantial donations of their own.

The richest man in the world and Amazon’s figurehead Jeff Bezos donated AUD 1 million (£ 532,000), while Andrew Twiggy Forrest, an Australian mining billionaire, announced he would spend $ 70 million on a forest fire relief package to help the ongoing crisis to cope with the country.

Fortunately, a short delay could be on the way: This week more than 100 mm of rain will fall over NSW. The state’s rural fire department wrote in a tweet: “If this precipitation forecast comes into play, all of our Christmas, birthday, engagement, anniversary, wedding and graduation gifts will be combined in one. Fingers crossed.’

Here you can donate to the Australian Red Cross. Alternatively, you can donate to the NSW Rural Fire Service or the Queensland Fire Service here. You can also donate to the WWF Australia Bushfire Emergency Fund here.

