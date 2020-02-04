advertisement

The BenQ GV1 portable projector is so much more than just a portable projector – it’s actually a small portable home theater. It has built-in speakers with good sound quality and it has every type of input that you need. Connect your iPhone, iPad or Android device wirelessly via Google Cast or AirPlay and you can watch all streaming videos that you want. But you don’t even have to connect a phone if you don’t want to, because the GV1 has its own apps such as Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime Video. Finally, there is also a USB-C input so you can connect laptops, or even a video game console if you want. It’s fantastic and it’s now on sale for just $ 229 instead of $ 379 when you use the coupon code 150GV1PROMO at checkout.

Here are the most important details of the product page:

Portable and compact: battery-powered portable projector with Android (Google Cast) and iOS (Airplay) compatibility for entertainment on a large screen up to 100 inches anywhere

CABLE-FREE: wireless connection with dual-band WiFi (2.4 G / 5 G) and its own WiFi hot spot for wireless streaming from the device’s local storage.

Built-in smart apps: enjoy movies, music, gaming or streaming content such as Netflix, Prime video and YouTube directly from the smart GV1 via Antoine TV

USB CTM PORT: GV1’s all-in-one USB CTM port can stream media from laptops and phones while it is being charged at the same time. GV1 only supplies power to your mobile device when the power adapter is connected.

Peace of mind: with ban’s 3 years on parts and labor and excellent customer service

Note: Due to content protection mechanisms of streaming platforms (Netflix, Prime video or Hulu etc.), contents of phones and tablets cannot be mirrored to GV1

Take an extra $ 150 discount with promotion code 150GV1PROMO

