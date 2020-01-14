advertisement

When we watch South Africa’s players take off on the pitch, it’s hard to believe they’re human! Maybe not … At the start of the Super Rugby season, our rugby heroes will show their true faces when they dress in the official Marvel jersey for the games on Super Hero Sunday.

Showmax subscribers can watch these entertaining matches LIVE.

Who’s in action?

At 1:15 p.m., the DHL Stormers compete in their Thor-inspired jersey against the Cell C Sharks wearing Black Panther jerseys.

And at 3:15 p.m., the Vodacom cops will wear Captain America gear to fight it with their ancient rivals, the Emirates Lions, who have pledged allegiance to Spider-Man.

Many of our heroes who won the World Cup will be on the field, including Siya Kolisi, who commands the Stormers.

Where can you stream Super Hero Sunday?

Both Super Hero Sunday games will be broadcast live on Showmax, with the highlights coming onto the platform shortly after the final whistle.

Football fans will be thrilled that they can See also how Manchester City plays Crystal Palace on Saturday, January 18 at 4:30 p.m., also live at Showmax. You can find the latest live games on the Showmax Sports page.

How to get Showmax from R49PM

Log in to Showmax Mobile and get full access to the entire catalog on a mobile device for R49PM. Vodacom customers receive Showmax Mobile plus 2 GB of data for R99PM.

Other ways to get Showmax

New customers who sign up for the Showmax standard plan receive a 14-day free trial and then pay R99PM. DStv Premium subscribers receive Showmax free of charge: Register at showmax.com. DStv Compact and Compact Plus subscribers pay R49PM.

