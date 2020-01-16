advertisement

Stray Children – Past Days JYP Entertainment

Updated entries for “Live With Kelly & Ryan” confirm an appearance by Stray Kids.

The Korean group will appear on the talk show on Monday, January 27th. The episode will also include interviews with Bill Pullman from “The Sinner” and Jordan Fisher from “To All the Boys: P.S. I still love you.”

Other emerging live artists include New Hope Club (January 20) and Little Big Town (January 31).

“Live” listings can change as a reminder. Headline Planet will provide an update when the Stray Kids performance is postponed.

