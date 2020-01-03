advertisement

Businessman Riaz Mamdani was photographed in his downtown Calgary offices on Thursday June 8, 2017.

More than 50 Strategic Group-owned commercial properties have been put up for sale after prominent Calgary-based real estate developers attempted to maintain possession and control of assets through creditor protection.

Queen’s Bench Court Justice Karen Horner denied the relief sought by the company on Dec. 20 as it looks likely to be restructured after citing poor economic conditions in Alberta that have adversely affected the office real estate market.

Instead, the court ordered the properties in foreclosure, assigning Alvarez & Marsal Canada Inc. to take possession of the estate.

Earlier last month, Strategic Group placed 56 Alberta properties, equal to about 3.7 million square feet, under the protection of the creditor. The court granted the protection on December 10, under the Companies Creditors Arrangement Act, a legal process used in Canada for court-supervised reorganization or restructuring of a company’s liabilities as it continues operations.

CCAA protection prevents creditors from taking action against the enterprise in question, allowing it time and stability as it restructures its operations while retaining control of its assets.

A termination of proceedings was granted by December 20th.

But lenders opposed the relief sought by the Strategic Group, arguing in court documents that the company had not been transparent about its restructuring plans before seeking CCAA protection.

Strategic Group CEO Riaz Mamdani said in December that the company’s earnings had fallen sharply over the past five years and continue to decline due to an increasing level of vacancies in its portfolio.

“I think if we do not evolve today and adapt to the current economic situation, our sustainability is at stake,” he said.

A marker for the Strategic Group is pictured in this file photo from May 31, 2017.

“Our goal in this process is to make sure everyone gets everything they owe and that we have a portfolio at the end of it that is appropriate for this economy and this current economic cycle.”

In a statement, the Strategic Group indicated that its plans remain the same.

“This development is in line with our ultimate goal: to have a regular disposition of some of our real estate assets to maximize stakeholder recovery and ensure that our company moves stronger forward,” said it.

“We will work closely and cooperatively with the recipient to ensure a smooth transition and minimize the impact on our tenants and residents. In the coming weeks, we will share more information as it becomes available.”

A Strategic Group spokesman declined to comment further Friday.

As a court-appointed receiver, Alvarez & Marsal Canada is authorized to “manage, operate and operate the business” of properties within the portfolio. He may also apply to the court for advice and guidance “while fulfilling his powers and duties”, as ordered by the court.

All employees associated with the properties in question must be retained by the recipient.

Strategic Group is one of Calgary’s foremost commercial real estate developers. It recently cut 19 staff, mostly at headquarters, leaving 354 employees in Alberta.

