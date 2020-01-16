advertisement

Several “strange objects” have been found near a supermassive black hole that appears to have eaten everything.

According to scientists, the unusual objects “look like gas and behave like stars”, which look compact most of the time.

The black hole in the center of our galaxy, Sagittarius A *, has been reported to eat a lot and make unexpected changes.

It’s 26,000 light-years from Earth, but the closest black hole we can see, even though it’s mostly covered by dust.

One object was first observed in 2005, but four more were recently discovered.

Why is that important, I hear you ask? I don’t know, but co-author Andrea Ghez, Lauren B. Leichtman of UCLA and professor of astrophysics and director of UCLA Galactic Center Group, Arthur E. Levine, know it.

In the study published in Nature magazine yesterday, January 15, Ghez wrote:

It has recently been found that two unusual objects orbit around A *: the so-called G sources G1 and G2. […]

G1 and G2 have attracted attention because they appear to interact with the supermassive galactic black hole and possibly improve its accretion activity.

No broad consensus has yet been reached on their nature: the G objects show the properties of gas and dust clouds, but the dynamic properties of objects with star mass.

The four new “G-Objects” discovered by Professor Ghez’s team were very imaginatively named “G3”, “G4”, “G5” and “G6”.

Back in August last year, astronomers discovered bright flashes from Sagittarius A *, which were perceived as “unprecedented”.

It is believed that the reason for the bright flashes is an increase in the material used to collect black holes – in other words, to eat more.

Professor Mark Morris, a co Author of the study, added:

One of the things that got everyone excited about the G-objects is that the stuff that tidal forces pull from them as they pass the central black hole must inevitably fall into the black hole.

In this case, impressive fireworks could occur as the material picked up by the black hole warms up and emits abundant radiation before it disappears over the event horizon.

Great things seem to have happened in the Milky Way, and scientists often learn and discover new things.

Hopefully we will soon find out what Sagittarius A * is actually up to – take a look at this area …

