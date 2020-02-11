advertisement

Had Greg Slaughter signed a contract extension with Barangay Ginebra, the 7-foot former No. 1 draft pick at NorthPort would have been exchanged for Christian Standhardinger. Several sources the investigator contacted on Tuesday confirmed this, although the PBA office reiterated that Gin Kings Slaughter’s management could deliver even if he doesn’t sign a new pact because the teams are in exchange against players with players can trade and acquire rights to players live contracts.

But the question is: would the other team bite?

Ginebra will have the PBA rights for the former Ateneo slot man in the UAAP forever, and the perseverance will undoubtedly affect Slaughter’s wellbeing, as he will be denied the opportunity to make a living if he does Mid 30’s approaching.

“What I do know is that this was already a deal,” a source anchored in the negotiations with Slaughter-Standhardinger told the investigator over the phone. “There was only one catch when he (Slaughter) didn’t sign (a renewal).”

This was the same statement from another source, which also said that Ginebra’s coach Tim Cone, who is in the U.S., should sit down with Slaughter and speak to the league over the next few days to mark her 45th season in just over 20 Days open three weeks.

According to another source, Slaughter said on Monday that he didn’t see himself playing for another team.

“He told me he didn’t want to leave Ginebra,” said this source, a confidant of the former Visayas Lancer University. Slaughter has also been reported to require more playtime, which has shrunk significantly, especially at import spice conferences.

The 31-year-old Slaughter played a total of 49 games last season and averaged career lows in points and minutes of 9.6 and 22.4 respectively. And, according to PBA chief statistician Fidel Mangonon III, this was the fourth season in a row that Slaughter scored fewer points and the first time in his career that he had failed to achieve a double-digit average in this department.

Slaughter, who has won four Championships with the Kings and played for no other PBA team than Ginebra, has been the subject of fierce trade talks for months as his numbers have dropped and Standhardingers – after he was negotiated with NorthPort Midstream by San Miguel Beer last year – has developed into MVP-like numbers.

From a backup to June Mar Fajardo in San Miguel, Standhardinger averaged 23 points, 12 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 44 minutes for NorthPort on its way to becoming its first best player in the Conference Awards. INQ

