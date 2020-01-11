advertisement

(CNN) – At least eight people have died as a result of storms that hit the eastern half of the United States on Saturday, authorities say, with dangerous winds and tornadoes in the South and possibly paralyzing snow and ice in the Midwest possibly due to the weekend.

Hundreds of flights have been canceled or delayed at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago because the city was faced with winter precipitation and strong winds.

The storms mainly hit the southeast and the Midwest and will reach the northeast early next week.

This is how regions are affected:

Dangerous storms and tornadoes in the south and parts of the Midwest

Heavy storms marched east across the central US and south, affecting the entire valleys of the Mississippi River and the Ohio.

Tornadoes were reported Friday and Saturday in Oklahoma, Missouri, Arkansas, and Alabama, and more are possible in the southeast. The National Weather Service gave a watch on Saturday afternoons until 9 p.m. for parts of Alabama, Florida and Georgia. EST (8:00 PM EST).

The storms have resulted in the death of at least eight people in the south since Friday night: two in Texas, three in Louisiana and three in Alabama:

• In Texas: A vehicle killed a firefighter and a police officer on an icy Interstate 27 in Lubbock, while the couple had two previous crashes on the highway, Lubbock Police Chief Floyd Mitchell said. A second firefighter was hit and was in a critical condition in a hospital.

“If people respected road conditions, this would never have happened,” said Lubbock Fire Chief Shaun Fogerson.

• In Alabama: Storms killed three people on Saturday in Pickens County, in the western part of the state, Sheriff Todd Hall said. The heavy weather has also wiped out the houses that were the people, the sheriff added. The deaths occurred near the city of Carrollton, CNN branch WBMA reported.

• In Louisiana: A severe storm has demolished a house in Bossier Parish on Friday night and an elderly couple have been found dead in the area, the authorities said. And in Oil City, a tree fell on a house and killed a man, Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator said.

• In Ohio: The Cleveland office of the National Weather Service said Saturday afternoon that the strong weather front caused a temperature difference of 29 degrees between Cleveland airport (70 degrees) and Lorain airport (41 degrees), 20 miles away.

Heavy rain and strong wind pounding parts of the south, streamlining along the way. More than 328,000 homes and businesses were without power in nine states – Georgia, Louisiana, Arkansas, Mississippi, Alabama, Tennessee, Kentucky, Ohio, and West Virginia – at 6:00 PM. ET, according to the online project PowerOutage.us.

Fallen trees and power lines roamed on some roads in Louisiana. Parts of the Interstate 20 were closed close to Minden on Saturday morning and the state police asked motorists to avoid the area if possible.

Storms demolished a few homes around the southwestern Missouri community of Fair Play, about a 140-mile drive south of Kansas City, CNN branch KOLR reported. A possible tornado was reported in the area, the National Weather Service said.

In College Station, Texas, Dylan Becton said he was watching the storm outside his house when he heard something hit his roof.

“Trampoline poles (carried by the wind) … came straight through the roof,” he said.

Inside, two of the posts protruded from the ceiling – one above one room and one above another.

Flood warnings and watches were in force in many states, the long line of storms hitting Saturday. Strong, harmful wind is expected in the south on Saturday. Some storms can produce hail as large as small marbles.

In the north: paralyzing snow and ice and strong wind

Winter weather advice has been issued in areas from Kansas to Michigan, with severe ice and snow in the forecast.

Snow, sleet and sleet are expected in parts of Oklahoma, Eastern Kansas, Missouri, Northern Illinois, Eastern Iowa, Southern Wisconsin and much of Michigan.

In Chicago, strong winds – including gusts of wind over 50 mph – accompanied by light snow and rain Saturday morning. More than 900 flights to or from Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport were canceled on Saturday, and more than 150 others were delayed, according to FlightAware.com tracking website.

Black ice, ice and snow are expected all day long. The winds built large waves on Lake Michigan and threatened flooding on the shores of the lake in the Chicago area, the National Weather Service said.

In Michigan some areas could see up to three-quarters of an inch of ice. Other areas can see everywhere, from a light glaze to half an inch of ice.

“Ice storms can be extremely dangerous,” said CNN meteorologist Dave Hennen. The amount of ice forecast for Michigan could overthrow trees and power lines, leading to widespread power outages.

“The power can fail for days, with temperatures below freezing,” he said. “Ice storms can cause fatal travel conditions, worse than even a foot of snow. Vehicles and trucks with four-wheel drive cannot cope with the type of ice that is predicted. “

A foot of snow could fall in Des Moines through Sunday, with at least 8 inches of snow in southern Wisconsin and northern Michigan.

