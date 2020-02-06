advertisement

Chief meteorologist John Farley and Tyler Ryan track the effects of severe weather

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – Chief meteorologist John Farley is following severe weather.

John says a strong line of storms is expected from northwest to southeast from around 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

According to John, possible tornadoes, harmful winds and local floods are likely.

The main problem could be flooding in the region due to rainfall lasting several hours.

ABC Columbia’s Tyler Ryan is following the storms and checking conditions in downtown Columbia, where rain is expected to fall in the next few hours.

Please remain weather conscious throughout the afternoon and evening. Stay on the air and online with ABC Columbia News.

