advertisement

Hundreds of families in Brisbane are without electricity after a series of thunderstorms on Christmas Day that swept south-east Queensland. Approximately 600 homes in Mount Gravatt and Morningside are left without electricity due to lightning damage, said Danny Donald, spokesman for Energex.

Another 370 homes are in Kin Kin near Gympie without electricity, and 140 customers are affected in Royston, north of Brisbane.

media_cameraA warning of severe thunderstorms has been issued by the Bureau of Meteorology. Image: parts list

advertisement

“We got crews out there to maintain power across Chrissy,” Donald said.

Overnight crews reconnected around 15,000 homes that lost power after storms from the NSW border across the Gold Coast to the Sunshine Coast.

About 1,400 homes on the Gold Coast that had been without electricity for about four hours on Christmas morning were also reconnected.

Originally released as Storms, it powered hundreds of households

advertisement