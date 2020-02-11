advertisement

“Very strong winds” should beat Leicester and Leicestershire for the second consecutive weekend, warns the Met Office.

Last Sunday and this week, storm Ciara wreaked havoc in the region, cutting down trees and buildings, causing power outages and closing roads.

Today, Storm Dennis is looming over the Atlantic, ready to bring back gusts and torrential rain on Saturday.

A yellow wind alert has been issued for almost all of England and Wales from midday, which is expected to last throughout the afternoon and evening.

Storm Dennis warnings across the UK

(Image: Met Office)

The storm front is also expected to bring heavy rain here, although a second meteorological alert for disturbances due to showers does not extend beyond the west and south coasts.

Met Office forecasters said Storm Dennis would be potentially disruptive – with the possibility of dangerous flying debris, blown roof tiles and damage to buildings.

Travel times will be longer due to inclement weather and public transport may be affected. Roads and bridges can be closed.

Power outages are also a possibility.

In the worst case, they warn that the storm could be life threatening.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “Very strong winds in association with Storm Dennis are expected on Saturday in many parts of England and Wales.

“50 mph gusts are widely expected inland, with around 60 mph in some locations. Around the coasts, particularly to the west and south, 60 to 70 mph gusts are likely.

“It will sometimes be accompanied by heavy rain.”

Met Office Storm Safety Tips

Before the storm

Attach loose objects such as ladders, garden furniture or anything else that could be blown into windows and other glazing and break them

Close and securely close doors and windows, especially those on the windward side of the house, and especially large doors like those in garages

Park vehicles in a garage, if available; otherwise keep them away from buildings, trees, walls and fences

Close and secure the loft hatches with bolts, especially if the roof pitch is less than 30 °

If the house has storm shutters above the windows, make sure they are closed and secured

If the chimneys are high and in poor condition, move the beds away from the areas directly below them

During the storm

Stay indoors as much as possible

If you go out, try not to walk or take shelter near buildings and trees

Stay away from the sheltered side of the perimeter walls and fences – if these structures fail, they will collapse on that side

Don’t go outside to repair the damage during the storm

If possible, enter and exit your house through doors on the sheltered side, closing them behind you

Open interior doors only when necessary and close them behind you

Be careful when driving on exposed routes such as bridges or open roads, delay your trip or find alternative routes if possible

Slow down and be aware of side winds, special care should be taken if you are towing or are a vehicle with high sides

Do not drive unless your trip is really necessary

After the storm

Be careful not to touch the electrical / telephone cables that have jumped or are still hanging.

Do not walk too close to walls, buildings and trees as they could have been weakened

Make sure all vulnerable neighbors or relatives are safe and help them make arrangements for any repairs

