advertisement

ARCADIA – Los Angeles basketball fans may not know this, but if a college team makes a significant profit, the students storm past the ushers and the rent-a-cops and occupy the territory.

The phenomenon is called Storm The Court.

advertisement

Last November Flavian Prat was on a horse named Storm The Court in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile. They jumped into the lead and turned away all the favorite horses, which meant all of them. Storm The Court was a 45 to 1 shot and is now a 2 year old champion. His insane believers stormed the till windows.

Storm The Court returns to Santa Anita on Sunday with a shorter price and longer ambitions.

It will be the focus of all binoculars in the San Vicente piles. There will be challengers like Nadal trained by Bob Baffert, the stable genius of the sport.

Regarding the Kentucky Derby, this is possibly the most important event in New Hampshire, and the authenticators are separated from the imitators (Baffert also has a competitor called Authentic).

But Storm The Court cost its owners $ 60,000 at the Ocala (Fla.) Sale, won two out of four races, and grossed $ 1.1 million. He was the 2 year old champion in 2019. He literally plays with the house money.

“We have learned that he can be challenged,” said coach Peter Eurton. “He was challenged three times in the Breeders’ Cup. He doesn’t like to give up. He’s a fighter. You can tell from how tired he was after the race.

“Until they run, you don’t know. They see the talent, but can’t say anything about the will. It has a tremendously strong will.”

Storm The Court had to fight in Del Mar last August to win its first race. In Futurity, the Labor Day Showcase for 2-year-olds, he and Bafferts Eight Rings rammed into each other out of the gate.

When Storm The Court finished third with eight rings at the American Pharoah Stakes in Santa Anita, Eurton and Prat thought he was uneasy in traffic. They threw a half blinker at Storm The Court and waited for the breeders.

The favorite was Dennis’ moment, but he had something to do in the beginning and was out of the mix. Storm The Court took the lead. Eight rings challenged but then stopped at the top of the route. Anneau d’Or took a run but missed out.

“Given the opportunities, nobody paid us much attention, but it was an honest pace,” said Eurton. “You would have thought that there were eight rings in the garden, just out of time, but he didn’t shoot.

“I loved where we were. It is exactly the same when Champagne Room (winner of the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies 2016) was sitting outside. Speed ​​is very dangerous on this racetrack. ”

The family disregards the opportunities. In 2011, Court Vision was a 44-to-1 shot at the Breeders’ Cup Mile at Churchill Downs and was seven lengths behind, half a mile from the goal. Then he shot to victory and took Turalura with him. The exact $ 2 paid $ 1,939. Court Vision is the father of Storm The Court.

Owner Ryan Exline is an Indiana basketball fan who has another horse called Shooters Shoot. Partner Justin Border is from Northern California. David Bernsen, co-owner of Breeders’ Cup champions Stormy Liberal and Roy H, is also involved.

“You’re excited. Why not?” Asked Eurton. “People call it derby fever, but I call it derby excitement. There are so many fun things that come with it. The most fun thing is watching your horse train every day. ”

Eurton came to Louisville in 2014 with Dance With Fate. The horse was pushed around in derby traffic and eventually took an honest sixth place in California Chrome. Eurton said he had not enjoyed the atmosphere very much and had become “too nervous”. He hopes Storm The Court will give him the opportunity to change his mindset.

“It’s easier said than done,” he said.

Eurton went to the stands, bypassed the Royal Act, which finished second in the Robert Lewis Stakes behind Thousand Words on Saturday, and patted Storm The Court on the head. Then he went around the corner and pointed to Exaulted, who finished second at Nadal.

“Storm is a big colt, but not that big,” said Eurton. “This is just big. It weighs around 1,200 pounds and Storm is probably around 1,120. Storm is a broad receiver, this is a close ending. ”

A colt with a close relationship has the necessary quick steps at Churchill Downs. We know that the next visit to the court among the winners will be calmer. After all, he has been there before.

advertisement