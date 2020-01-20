advertisement

While the stars of the 90s took over the red carpet of the SAG Awards – think of Brad Pitt, Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Aniston – some of the trendiest looks of the night came from actors who weren’t even born in the last millennium. Young stars showed themselves to be stylish in sophisticated ensembles with trendy accents.

Take Millie Bobby Brown. The 15-year-old has built a reputation for being a great fashion star known for taking risks. Brown went solid in white tonight and opted for a chic Louis Vuitton ensemble with a floor-length blazer and slim pants. White strappy pumps with a pointed toe and narrow heel completed the look.

Millie Bobby Brown in Louis Vuitton.

CREDIT: Shutterstock

Brown’s “Stranger Things” colleagues also caused a sensation in suits. Noah Schnapp, 15, opted for a youthful look by combining his suit with sneakers. The actor wore Balmain from head to toe and wore a baby blue suit with white sneakers.

Noah Schnapp in Balmain.

CREDIT: David Fisher / Shutterstock

Finn Wolfhard, 17 years old, was just as polite in a dark blue Gucci suit and black shoes with square toes.

Finn Wolfhard in Gucci.

CREDIT: David Fisher / Shutterstock

Julia Butters was another young star who was concerned with style. The 10-year-old actress from “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” wore a silvery shimmering Dsquared2 suit with a black border. For shoes, she chose trendy see-through pumps with black toe caps. A tiny Dan Life bag emphasized the look.

Julia Butters in Dsquared2.

CREDIT: Rob Latour / Shutterstock

Meanwhile, 16-year-old Storm Reid showed her on-screen sister Zendaya with a striking red carpet. Reid stood out in a Giambattista Valli mini dress with a floral pattern and white Christian Louboutin heels.

Storm Reid in Giambattista Valli and Louboutin.

CREDIT: Rob Latour / Shutterstock

Kathryn Newton, 22, from “Big Little Lies”, shone in a flowing, orange Sherbert dress for the big night.

Kathryn Newton in Valentino.

CREDIT: Shutterstock

