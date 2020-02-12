Residents have been ordered to prepare for another horrible weekend as Storm Dennis defeats Tayside and Fife.

Forecasters say the UK will experience another prolonged period of unstable and stormy weather; snow, wind, rain and floods will all play a role in Scotland in the coming days.

Storm Ciara brought snowfall to Mail Country on Monday.

Dennis, who is currently training near the east coast of the United States, is the fourth named storm of the season.

The Met Office says it will bring “very strong winds”, which could reach 70 mph, and a heavy rain shower which could cause flooding.

Storm Ciara defeated the UK this weekend.

A yellow Met Office wind warning will be in place for all Tayside and Fife, from noon Sunday until the same time Monday.

The forecaster warned of travel disruptions, including the closure of roads and bridges. Coastal areas are expected to be hit by large waves, but there could also be power outages and damage to buildings.

Strong winds could hit Courrier from Saturday to Monday as the weather front moves to the UK from the Atlantic.

Bad weather is also expected in the build-up until its arrival, with lows of -12 ° C and possible snow showers in Scotland Thursday morning.

Friday, wind and rain will infiltrate the country, causing a risk of flooding, partly due to the melting of snow.

Met Office meteorologist Steven Keates said that although the wind and rain are harsher in western Scotland, Tayside and Fife could still experience the worst of Storm Dennis.

He added: “Storm Dennis is going to arrive fairly quickly on Saturday and we will see heavy rain and very strong winds.

“The winds will last until the start of next week. The worst of the rain will be day and Saturday evening, then there will be showers afterward.

“On Sunday, a wind warning covers the whole of Scotland. Winds are expected to blow fairly widely from 50 mph and gusts from 60 mph to 70 mph.

“Crosswinds could make the Tay Road Bridge subject to more restrictions, and other bridges around Scotland.

“With Storm Dennis, the worst of the weather will be in the west. If you live in the east, the precipitation will be considerably less, but there will nevertheless be precipitation.

“During the 24 hours of Saturday, you are in the range of 10 to 20 mm of rain, much more if you head towards the mountains. There could be 40 mm to 50 mm in the western part of Perthshire for example.

“In some parts of the UK (you could see) 100 to 120 mm of rain.

⚠️ There will be new strong winds gusting across Scotland and Northern Ireland on Monday #WeatherAware #StormDennis

– Met Office (@metoffice) February 12, 2020

“Rivers like the Tay will be fairly swollen from Sunday to Monday.”

The Met Office warning for Tayside and Fife adds: “Storm Dennis has the potential to bring very strong winds and transportation disruptions during Sunday and Monday morning.

“It is possible that very strong winds may develop in the region in association with Storm Dennis.

“The location and strength of the strongest winds is uncertain at this point, but there is a small chance that the winds will blow up to 70 mph for some time.

“More generally, the winds will sometimes blow up to 50 mph. The strongest winds could also coincide with the Monday morning peak period. “

It comes after Storm Ciara hit Tayside and Fife last weekend, causing chaos on local roads and damage to buildings.