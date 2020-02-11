advertisement

It never rains but it, yada yada yada.

Storm Ciara has just moved away from Ireland after a long trip across Ireland has caused widespread disruption.

Strong wind left houses without energy and sleet and snow treacherous road conditions for drivers and other road users.

The last weather warnings, a status yellow wind warning and a status yellow snow and ice warning expire this evening (Tuesday).

An orange storm warning for coastal waters persists and has disrupted a number of ferry routes.

But the Met Office in the UK has issued a warning regarding the next storm mentioned, Storm Dennis, which is underway and will land on the weekend.

The Met Office has issued a national “storm warning” that will apply to most of England and Wales from Saturday noon.

“Storm Dennis is expected to have a number of impacts, including delays and outages in transportation, damage to the power supply, and large coastal waves,” the Met Office said.

It is not expected as hard as Storm Ciara, who was hit last weekend, but there is likely to be a breakdown.

While it is too early to say how difficult weekend conditions will be, Met Éireann has said that the prospects for Saturday in Ireland are wet and windy.

