It does not look good.

Looking ahead to this weekend, Ireland’s game against Wales in the Six Nations and Birds of Prey (and the fantastic emancipation of One Harley Quinn) is expected to be bored in cinemas.

In addition, there are tons of movies and TV shows to stick to, and it’s a good thing there are lots of indoor distractions, as it turns out to be pretty miserable on the weather front.

After Met Éireann announced that weather warnings might be issued this weekend, it looks like Storm Ciara will have to expect pretty bad weather conditions and wet and windy weather in the coming days.

Met Éireann predicts winds that may reach storm levels on Sunday, especially in the coastal regions.

Storm Ciara was named by the British Met Office and triggered status yellow wind warnings for England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland on Saturday and Sunday.

So the weekend is weather-related.

On Friday evening it is cold with temperatures between 0 and +3 degrees and in places frost.

After a mostly dry start on Saturday, heavy rain and strong winds are expected to move east over the country and pose the risk of very strong winds with storms along all coasts. Strong storm winds along the northwest coast are also expected, with Leinster and Münster experiencing most of the rainfall.

The forecast for Sunday is also not ideal. The current indications point to a “very strong to almost stormy force and a gusty southwest wind”, which develop along with some heavy rains in the tracks of Storm Ciara in the north of the country.

The rain is expected to shower later in the day, with the risk of hail and thunder.

Sunday evening is cold with a low of 0 to 3 degrees. There will be some showers, with some showers becoming wintry, especially in the west and northwest of the country.

Looking ahead to the next week, the weather at the beginning of the week will be unsettled by strong winds, stormy conditions and high seas.

Heavy rains can be overcome in cold rain. Some of the showers sometimes become wintry, with hail and thunder also a possibility.

All in all, it will be wet and windy, so you may want to adjust your plans accordingly.

