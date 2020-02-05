advertisement

Close the hatches.

After Ireland felt the wrath of Storm Brendan in 2020, there will be difficult conditions this weekend as Storm Ciara approaches.

Met Éireann had already warned of “extremely disturbed” weather from Friday to Sunday and is now forecasting stormy conditions, high seas and very strong and quite violent southwest winds on Sunday, while Storm Ciara is moving east to the north of the country.

#StormCiara was named by our colleagues in the UK Met office. As always, Met Eireann monitors the weather around the clock. Please see our website for forecasts and warnings in the coming days.

https://t.co/YJqxvBBwTs

– Meeting with Éireann (@MetEireann) on February 5, 2020

Storm Ciara was named by the British Met Office and triggered status yellow wind warnings for England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland on Saturday and Sunday.

Met Éireann advised the public to keep an eye on their website in the coming days to receive forecasts and warnings.

If the forecast for this weekend was not bad enough, the conditions show no signs of improvement next week where there will continue to be strong winds, heavy rains and some winter showers and it will be quite cold to start up.

It is best to avoid nature until Valentine’s Day.

