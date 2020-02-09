advertisement

The winds caused the aircraft to reach speeds of over 800 miles per hour.

Storm Ciara arrives in Ireland and the UK today (full updated weather warnings and tips here) with more (but different) storms coming right behind (more here).

One of the unexpected side effects of the strong winds, however, is that British Airways may have broken a speed record after FlightRadar24, an online flight tracking service, found that a British Airways Boeing 747 left JFK on Saturday reached Heathrow shortly in 4 hours 56 minutes after 11:20 p.m.

The flight typically lasts 6 hours 55 minutes, which means that storm Ciara’s strong winds cut passenger flight times by two hours and the new era sets a record for non-supersonic aircraft.

Norwegian Airlines’ previous record was set in January 2018 when a flight from New York to London was completed in 5 hours and 13 minutes.

According to the FlightRadar24 tracking tool, the top speed of the flight was around 120 km / h. The Independent reported that the plane could use the 200 km / h jet stream across the Atlantic, but a BA spokesman told them that “safety always takes precedence over speed records, but our highly trained pilots took advantage of the conditions, to bring customers to London on time. “

