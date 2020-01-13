advertisement

According to Met Éireann, there is still a risk of high winds and coastal flooding when Storm Brendan leaves Ireland and leaves more than 48,000 people nationwide without electricity or trees.

An orange wind warning with gusts of up to 130 km / h in exposed areas was extended until midnight in Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo. There is a status yellow wind warning for 10 other counties.

advertisement

Power outages have been reported in the Mayo, Roscommon, Kerry, Cork, Waterford, Laois, Kilkenny, Meath and Monaghan counties, with further cuts on the east coast expected as a result of the storm.

Wexford was the worst hit with 14,000 homes, farms and shops in the county without electricity.

In the early afternoon, the wind on the west coast began to subside, although a second belt with strong gusts is forecast for the region that evening.

The Coast Guard repeated its warning to coastal residents not to approach waves breaking during the storm conditions.

In Howth, Co Dublin, the Coast Guard said it had “examined reports of people at risk from the Brendan storm” and had spoken to several people at the harbor and coast between Howth and Clontarf. Videos and photos show waves crashing over the walls along Dublin Bay in Clontarf, Howth and Colimore Harbor in Dalkey, as well as people standing near large waves.

Storm Brendan landed on Monday morning with gusts of almost 100 km / h over northeast counties and more than 140 km / h off the west Cork coast.

The strong winds overturned trees and blew rubble on roads, making conditions difficult. On Monday, three trampolines were blown up on highways, two on the M7 near the University of Limerick and near Oola in Co Tipperary, and the third near Exit 9 on the M9. These have now been deleted.

power outages

Most of the houses and shops without electricity are located in the districts of Wexford, Kerry, Galway, Limerick, Donegal and Mayo. However, ESB crews were deployed to assess the damage and reconnect the electricity.

The ESB has urged the public not to approach or touch fallen trees, wires, or damaged power grids as they may be dangerous.

The Atlantic storm Brendan arrived in Ireland on Monday morning and brought gusts of almost 100 km / h over the counties in the northeast. Photo: https://earth.nullschool.net/

The drivers had to deal with a trampoline that was blown on the M7 motorway outside Limerick this morning. Photo: Michael Finnan via Twitter

Information on power failures and recovery times in real time can be found in the PowerCheck app or www.esb.ie/esb-networks/powercheck/

transport

Drivers and road users are advised to exercise caution in the event of debris on the tracks, while cyclists are advised to avoid unnecessary trips while the orange wind warning is displayed.

AA Roadwatch has reported fallen trees nationwide that have blocked streets in Dublin, Kerry, Cork, Tipperary, Offaly, Wexford, Carlow, Kildare, Meath, Cavan and Donegal.

Irish Ferries has not canceled any Dublin Holyhead crossings. However, the trip from Dublin to Holyhead at 2.30 p.m. was delayed due to adverse weather conditions. Stena Line crossings were also delayed.

In Cork, the ferry crossing was stopped due to strong winds, while passengers in the Cobh-Passage West area were advised to allow more time for their trips.

In West Cork, Cape Clear and Sherkin Island ferries were canceled at storms eight and nine.

In Mayo, Belmullet-Blacksod Road (R313) was closed on Monday from 10 a.m.

Gardaí from Anglesea Street Station in Cork City urged people not to travel across the county, according to reports of 20 fallen trees. Despite heavy rain, there have been few reports of flooding in Cork.

The Dursey cable car on the Beara Peninsula was also closed.

Cork Airport reported no major impact from the storm as all scheduled departures departed on time. Dublin Airport stated that all airlines stated that they had a normal flight schedule.

However, Shannon Airport reported several cancellations, including flights to and from Birmingham and London Heathrow, while flights from Manchester and London Stansted were diverted to Cork. The 16.10 Ryanair flight from Shannon to Wroclaw was delayed.

National Director of Fire and Emergency Management, Seán Hogan, told RTÉ that Monday’s road conditions could be dangerous due to overturned power lines and trees.

flooding

While the Galway flooding was without significant flooding, Galway City Council advised the public to exercise extreme caution in coastal areas and to follow the Coast Guard’s advice: “Stay high, stay behind, stay safe”.

Parts of the boardwalk on Salthill Boardwalk were closed and a forced boom on the Spanish Arch was “very effective,” said Hogan.

The coast guard has advised the public to stay away from exposed beaches, cliffs, pillars, promenades, and harbors. “Breaking waves along the coast can be unpredictable and you can move away quickly,” it said.

The National Parks and Wildlife Services advised the public not to visit national parks, particularly Killarney National Park, or national monuments or nature reserves while warnings are pending.

The flood protection, which was built along the Dublin Bay, should continue until Wednesday morning, the Dublin City Council (DCC) announced on Monday evening.

Before the storm, the parking lots were closed and flood control measures were taken in Clontarf, Sandymount and along parts of the Dodder River.

According to a DCC spokesman, further floods are expected at 14:00 on Tuesday. “The Dublin City Council will continue to monitor and take the necessary measures in the coming days,” he said.

Weather warnings

In Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo there is an orange wind warning with gusts of up to 130 km / h in exposed areas until midnight. For Wexford, Cavan, Monaghan, Roscommon, Clare, Cork, Kerry Limerick and Waterford there is a wind warning with a yellow status until 8:00 p.m. with predicted gusts of up to 110 km / h.

The wind speed above Fastnet Lighthouse, about 8 miles from West Cork, averaged 120 miles per hour on Monday morning, and the gusts hit 148 miles per hour.

A status orange marine warning is also present.

emergency numbers

Gardaí / fire brigade / mountain rescue / coastal rescue – 999/112

ESB – to report a failure – 1850-372999 / 021-2382410

Gas Networks Ireland – 1850-205050

Irish Water Supply and Supply Updates – 1850-278278

Transport infrastructure Ireland – Motorway incident: 0818-715100

Breakdown service AA – 1800-667788 / 01-6497560

AIG Roadside Assistance – 01-8044328

Allianz breakdown assistance – 01-6133990

Aviva roadside assistance – 1800-448888

Liberty Roadside Assistance – 1800-706080

Emergency road assistance Zurich – 1800-208408

advertisement