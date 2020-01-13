advertisement

The Atlantic storm Brendan arrived in Ireland on Monday morning and brought gusts of almost 100 km / h over the counties in the northeast.

A weather warning in status orange has been set up for the whole country, as strong winds and heavy rain are forecast on Monday.

Met Éireann said in Belmullet, Co Mayo, there was a gust of 96 km / h on Monday morning at 7 a.m.

The forecaster Warning gusts of up to 130 km / h are possible today,

The first orange warning applies to Connacht, Donegal and Kerry and remains in effect until 9 p.m. The second applies to Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Clare, Cork, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford and will take place between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Met Éireann warned that strong storm forces against southern winds will develop on all Irish coastal waters and the Irish Sea and that violent storm forces will sometimes occur in the west.

Met Éireann said that large spring tides with very high seas and onshore wind could pose a great risk of coastal flooding, particularly on the south and Atlantic coasts.

A status message for the red lake was also issued.

According to Met Éireann, a status orange warning indicates conditions that “can pose a risk to life and property”, with dangerous driving conditions and the risk of felling trees.

The warnings indicate that south winds that turn southwest will reach average speeds of 65 km / h to 80 km / h with gusts up to 130 km / h and higher in exposed areas.

The strong winds are accompanied by heavy rain, which will develop in the west and spread quickly across the country.

Evelyn Cusack, forecast manager at Éireann, said commuters should expect travel breaks and possible local flooding, particularly in coastal areas. “There can also be some localized structural damage and uprooted trees,” she said.

Flood barriers

The Dublin City Council announced that flood protection has been established and the parking lots in Clontarf and Sandymount are closed. The parking lots are expected to reopen later in the afternoon.

Galway City Council has put flood barriers in place in the city and warns of the bad weather conditions that will result in flooding and possible flooding along the coast. “The storm assessment team will continue to monitor the situation and take further action if necessary,” said the city council.

The Irish Coast Guard has also advised the public to stay away from exposed beaches, cliffs, piers, promenades and ports. “Breaking waves on the coast can be unpredictable and can pull you away quickly. Do not approach breaking waves, ”he added.

The National Parks and Wildlife Services (NPWS) have advised the public not to visit national parks, national monuments, or nature reserves while warnings are pending.

Five locations will be closed, including Killarney House and Gardens in Co Kerry; Dromore Woods Conservation Area in Co Clare; Cool Park & ​​Gardens Conservation Area, Co Galway; Connemara National Park, Co Galway; and Knockma Woods Reserve in Tuam, Co Galway.

The road safety authority appealed to road users to exercise caution in strong winds and advised drivers, including additional distances between road vehicles and particularly vulnerable road users such as cyclists and motorcyclists. The authority advised all drivers to always use low beams and not to drive on flooded routes.

When flood warnings were introduced across the country, Minister of State Kevin “Boxer” Moran, who is in charge of the Public Works Office (OPW), announced government support for the management of the so-called “pinch points” on the Shannon.

Around EUR 7 million has been allocated to deal with potential flooding of the Athlone-Meelick Weir river.

