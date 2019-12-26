advertisement

ASHDOD – A massive cargo ship moved to a beach in southern Israel on Thursday after heavy winds and stormy weather forced the ship to leave its anchor point near the port of Ashdod.

The 90-foot-long Zelek Star was carrying cement and other goods from Greece to Israel when it disappeared and approached Oranim Beach, officials said. The Mediterranean sandy beach coastline is known to residents and tourists.

Photographs showed area residents walking along the beach with the 14-foot-high boat climbing over them in the background, tearing up a maritime stone as shallow waves crashed into its red exterior.

Captain Yigal Maor, manager of the Israeli Transport and Port Authority, said there were 12 crew aboard, but that it was the responsibility of the shipowners to ensure their safety.

The vessel carries a Panamanian flag and is owned by Turkey-based Fuden Shipping & Trading, according to maritime-connector.com. The company could not be reached for comment. (Reporting by Amir Cohen in Ashkelon and Leah Angel in Jerusalem, Writing by Rami Ayyub and Ed Osmond)

