Macy’s has a challenging task ahead of it in a challenging environment for department stores to regain sales momentum and improve profitability.

On Wednesday, the company held its Investors Day in New York City, introducing a three-year turnaround plan to cut 125 stores, cut 2,000 jobs (or about 9% of the company’s workforce) and increase that Investments in both stores include retail brands with higher margins and special prices through Macy’s backstage. The retailer will also close its headquarters in Cincinnati and its technical office in San Francisco, and will move some of these orders to New York City.

Macy’s expects these measures to save the company $ 1.5 billion annually through the end of 2022, some of which will be reinvested in its growth plans. Despite the mostly lukewarm outlook for same-store sales, which are expected to have dropped 1% to flat in three years, Wall Street was encouraged by the presentation: Macy’s stock rose nearly 6% on Wednesday after having gone in the past had dropped by 35% year.

Here are four takeaways from the New York Stock Exchange meeting:

1. Macy’s will double its top private label brands with the goal of building four brands worth $ 1 billion.

The retailer sees the higher-margin private label business as a bright spot in its financial future and announces to invest in the expansion of four of its top brands for clothing, accessories and home textiles – International Concepts, Charter Club, Alfani and Style & Co. – $ 1 billion in sales each.

“We’re already on the right track,” said Patti Ongman, Macy’s chief merchandising officer. “Private labels are already one of our highest margins, but we continue to find opportunities for improvement. We are building new procurement and supply chain capabilities. “

2. Online growth is key, but Macy needs to encourage omnichannel customers.

Macy’s expands its online offering to meet today’s e-commerce customers and relocates the Macys.com team to New York City to focus in particular on its fashion offerings and new concepts such as rental and customization Test clothes.

“Macys.com is both our digital flagship store and the front window of our brand,” said Jill Ramsey, Macy’s chief digital officer. The website has over 2 billion sessions a year and is the first purchase target for over 40%. of all new Macy’s customers.

The retailer has also found that its omnichannel buyers are by far the most valuable. Customers shopping on Macy’s channels spent an average of $ 741 a year on 9.5 visits to a retailer, compared to $ 332 a year and 3.5 average store visits and $ 196 a year, plus 2, 4 average visits to online shoppers. The company plans to expand its online assortment, which is suitable for in-store pickup, and make it more seamless for customers to return online orders in-store. It also tests roadside pickup and plans similar tests for scheduled pickups and self-service returns.

3. Leaving poorer shopping centers and areas with competing locations while testing new business formats.

“America loves shopping, but our customers shop differently than they did three years ago,” said chairman and CEO Jeff Gennette, admitting that retailers have suffered from the division of shopping centers and the underperforming centers have been declining rapidly, while the strong ones haunted stabilized.

After the planned closings, Macy’s will operate around 400 locations nationwide. The company has already upgraded to 150 of these stores through a “growth phase” that includes store improvements and investments in merchandising, technology, talent and local marketing. The program will be expanded to a further 100 branches in the coming years. According to Macy, these upgraded stores are already outperforming the rest of their fleet, and by 2021 the company expects the 250 top-selling stores to account for 78% of sales.

In addition, the new small-format business concept Market by Macy’s is being tested, in which products from the region are presented, community events such as signatures and wine tastings are held and a café is set up in the shop.

4. Macy’s will set itself apart as a growth driver through its backstage business.

The company plans to open additional free-standing backstage stores and is expanding the over 200 locations currently housed in the Macy’s stores. The company currently has six independent backstage stores, seven of which are scheduled to open by 2020.

Off-price has been one of the strongest retail sectors in recent years, although the rest of the industry has faced significant challenges. Nevertheless, Macy’s has tough competition with T.J. Maxx, Marshall, Ross Stores, Nordstrom Rack and Burlington vie for the bargain hunters’ dollars.

