If your wife, girlfriend, husband or boyfriend likes to cook, there is no better Valentine’s Day 2020 gift that you will find than a new Instant Pot. Everyone knows how versatile they are, tons of different cooking modes in one great device. If you are thinking about going this route for Valentine’s Day, there are three deals that you should definitely consider. First, the best-selling model of all time – the Instant Pot DUO60 electric reusable pressure cooker – is up to $ 79 on Amazon instead of $ 100. If you’re looking for something that offers even more cooking modes, the Instant Pot Max is 9-in -1 electric multi-use pressure cooker from $ 200 only $ 149.99. And finally, if your partner already has an Instant Pot, blow them away with the hot new Instant Pot Air Deep Fryer Cover with roasted, grill, heat up and dehydrate. It is normally $ 140, but it is now on sale for a low of only $ 79.95!

Instant Pot DUO60 Electric multi-use pressure cooker

Best selling model: America’s most beloved multi-stove, built with the latest 3rd generation technology, the microprocessor monitors pressure, temperature, keeps time and adjusts the heating intensity and duration to achieve desired results every time

Cooks quickly and saves time: the Instant Pot Duo multi-cooker combines 7 devices in one: pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sauté pan, yogurt maker and warmer – and cooks up to 70% faster

Consistently Delicious: 14 one-touch Smart programs put cooking ribs, soups, beans, rice, poultry, yogurt, desserts and more on automatic pilot – with tasty results

Easy to clean: stainless steel lid and fingerprint-resistant components and accessories are dishwasher safe

Numerous recipes: the free Instant Pot app on iOS and Android devices is full of hundreds of recipes for every kitchen to help you on your culinary adventure. Millions of users offer support and guidance in the many Instant Pot online communities

Advanced safety protection – The 10+ built-in safety functions, including protection against overheating, safety lock and more to guarantee safe pressure cooking

Most popular size Capacity: 6 liters large capacity cooks for up to 6 people – perfect for families, and also great for meal preparation and batch cooking for singles and smaller households

Stainless steel inner pot: the Instant Pot stainless steel inner pot is made with a 3-layer bottom for durability and is healthy and dishwasher safe

Instant Pot Max 9-in-1 electric multi-use pressure cooker

Persistent 15psi, not only cooks food faster, you can now also cans;

Large touchscreen makes programming seamless, you can set time, temperature, pressure level, delayed start and Warm;

Nutriboost technology works by creating a boiling motion during rapid cooking to break down food, adding food, taste and taste to soups and bone broth;

Height adjustment, eliminates the guesswork of your recipe conversion to provide a more precise cooking time;

UL certified with 13 safety functions, new automated ventilation and lid locking and more. Precise temperature control within +/- 1 ° C or 1.8 ° F ensures sous vide cooking

A new brushed stainless steel outer body, stainless steel inner tube and inner pot made of food grade stainless steel 304;

The packaging and all inserts are made from 100% recyclable materials.

Instant Pot Air Fryer lid

New Air Fryer lid fits most * Instant Pot models and instantly turns your Instant Pot into a 6-in-1 air fryer that will fry, roast, bake, roast, heat up and dehydrate

Great results with presets at the touch of a button

Removable lid of the air fryer is easy to use, easy to clean and easy to store

Innovative EvenCrisp technology ensures crunchy crunch and golden finish

Compatible with most 6-liter Instant Pot models

Air Fryer Lid is only compatible with stainless steel inner pots and is not compatible with ceramic inner pots

